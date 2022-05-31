Man pulled from Meramec River in Castlewood State Park identified

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two are facing animal cruelty charges after deputies found malnourished dogs, a dead dog, and a dead rooster. Deputies say that on May 24th, they responded to a home in War to allow a separate party to retrieve a vehicle that belonged to a deceased family member. The defendants, Wyle Barton and Annie Barton were notified and knew that deputies were coming to the property to get the vehicle. When deputies arrived, both Wyle and Annie Barton were not at home. While at the house, deputies observed a white and brown dog chained to a wire kennel who appeared in poor health. The dog’s ribs and hip bones could be seen. Another dog was also found in worse condition. In between these two dogs were puppies, one of which was in the cage dead. Another wire cage was visible with a dead rooster inside. Deputies say that the mother dog was inside, and the puppies were not weaned yet.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO