Castlewood, VA

Man pulled from Meramec River in Castlewood State Park identified

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNineteen-year-old Juan Sajbin was on the river...

www.ksdk.com

WJHL

VDOT: Crash on I-81 in Washington County, Va. cleared

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 South in Washington County, Virginia has been cleared after causing delays earlier Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck at 3:06 p.m. A Subaru ran off the side of the interstate and struck a guardrail. The driver was taken […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Investigation Continues Into Monday’s Tragic Boating Accident On South Holston Lake

The investigation continues and new details are emerging following a tragic boating accident on South Holston Lake on Memorial Day, that claims the life of 23 year old Samantha Jo Hess of Kingsport. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says Hess and a male driver of a jet ski were along side another party they were with, who were riding on a deck boat when the two vessels crossed paths and collided. The driver of the jet ski was seriously injured, no other injuries were reported. The findings of the investigation will be passed on to the District Attorney for further review.
KINGSPORT, TN
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Castlewood, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
WJHL

VSP: 1 dead, 3 injured after Southwest Va. crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Several people were injured and another killed as a result of a crash in Giles County, Virginia. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred on Friday, May 27 around 7:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 623. State police report that a Chevrolet Impala […]
GILES COUNTY, VA
wataugaonline.com

Avery County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing person – Autumn Taylor

The Avery County Sheriff's Office is seeking information leading to the location of a missing person. Autumn Taylor, age 17, went missing from Crossnore, NC on the evening of May 27, 2022. She may be in the company of her boyfriend, shown in the photo, Kaleb Butler from Boone, NC. Mr. Butler may be driving a 2009 Lincoln MKZ or a 2006 Subaru Legacy.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

One dead, multiple injured after crash in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rich Creek woman died Saturday from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash May 27, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:46 p.m. to the intersection of Route 460 and Cascade Drive. Ronald Hobbs, 79 of Pembroke, was driving a Chevy...
GILES COUNTY, VA
#Meramec River#Castlewood State Park#River Bank#Accident
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport man arrested after East Carters Valley chase

SCOTT COUNTY — An active pursuit through East Carters Valley ended at the Tennessee-Virginia state line on Wednesday. Joshua Mosely of Kingsport was arrested after evading officers through East Carters Valley Road and the Lynn Garden area, according to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Mosely...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

South Holston boating fatality remains under investigation

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Monday night, officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) confirmed that 23-year-old Samantha Hess died on South Holston Lake. It was a busy time out on the water as South Holston saw an increase in boaters for the holiday weekend. “The water’s a very unforgiving environment, and while we’re […]
993thex.com

Portions of ETSU closed off to visitors due to storm damage

Officials at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City issued an alert Thursday afternoon following a powerful thunderstorm that caused damage on campus. One message said portions of the University commons area and the Pride Walk were closed off for cleanup that brought down a large tree near a building and across the walkway.
Go Blue Ridge

Mountain City Woman Arrested For Stealing From Employer

A Mountain City TN woman has been arrested for stealing from her employer. According to the Mountain City Police Department allegations had been made by Flips fast foot restaurant that an employee had been stealing money from the register. After review of camera footage it was discovered that Hattie Garland of Butler TN had been pocketing money from the register as well as stealing merchandise during her employment at the establishment. Garland was placed under arrest and charged with THEFT OF PROPERTY / THEFT OF PROPERTY, CONDUCT INVOLVING MERCHANDISE.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lootpress

Deputies find malnourished dogs, a dead dog, and a dead rooster in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two are facing animal cruelty charges after deputies found malnourished dogs, a dead dog, and a dead rooster. Deputies say that on May 24th, they responded to a home in War to allow a separate party to retrieve a vehicle that belonged to a deceased family member. The defendants, Wyle Barton and Annie Barton were notified and knew that deputies were coming to the property to get the vehicle. When deputies arrived, both Wyle and Annie Barton were not at home. While at the house, deputies observed a white and brown dog chained to a wire kennel who appeared in poor health. The dog’s ribs and hip bones could be seen. Another dog was also found in worse condition. In between these two dogs were puppies, one of which was in the cage dead. Another wire cage was visible with a dead rooster inside. Deputies say that the mother dog was inside, and the puppies were not weaned yet.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WJHL

Washington County, Va. Confederate statues re-dedicated at new park

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Two Confederate statues in Washington County, Virginia are the start of a new veterans memorial park. At a Friday dedication, organizers told News Channel 11 that the June 3 date was significant because the statues had originally been dedicated 140 years prior on the same date. “Our great ancestors dedicated this […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Kingsport woman killed in S Holston Lake boat crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have released the identity of a woman who was killed in a boating accident Monday evening. According to a press release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, a deck boat carrying three people collided with a personal watercraft carrying two passengers around 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. The operator […]
WSAZ

Two taken to hospital following crash; road closed

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people had to be rescued Tuesday following an accident in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the accident involving two vehicles happened in the 5100 block of Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw. Two people had to be extricated. Both were taken to the hospital. Crews...
John M. Dabbs

Region's Biggest Car Show Coming to Johnson City's Motor Mile this Saturday

The Invitational is bringing Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee After Dark to Johnson City, Tennessee, this Saturday, June 4, at 6:00 p.m. This is the car meet that had everyone waiting since last year. Everyone is welcome. It doesn't matter if your vehicle is lowered or lifted. Motorcycles, trucks, and everything in between are welcome. According to their Facebook presence, over 3,300 have expressed an interest in attending this year's show. Nearly a thousand people on social media have already said they are coming!
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WSAZ

Youngest COVID-related death reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported the youngest COVID-related death, a 15-year old girl from Raleigh County. The teenager’s death was included in the state’s COVID-19 death toll as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation....
CHARLESTON, WV
WJHL

Johnson City terminates lease after Greyhound pulls staff from Transit Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City commissioners voted to terminate the city’s lease with Greyhound Lines after the company recently changed its business model. According to the city, Greyhound recently eliminated its on-site office personnel at the Johnson City Transit Center. As a result, Greyhound staff members will no longer be available to open the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

