Torres transferred to juvenile jail facility following judge’s order
newslj.com
3 days ago
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Christian Torres, a 15-year-old accused of first-degree — or premeditated — murder of his adoptive father, has been transferred to a juvenile detention facility to await trial this fall, 9th Judicial District Court Judge Melissa Owens ordered Wednesday, May 25. “The court finds...
A probation revocation hearing was held Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan for a convicted felon. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On August 6, 2019, 43-year-old Nathan Schuerman was sentenced in District Court in Sheridan to three years of supervised probation and a deferred prosecution for the charge of felony strangulation of a household member and 90 days in jail for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, suspended in favor of one-year of supervised probation. The probation for the misdemeanor was ordered to run concurrent to the probation that was part of the deferred sentence. On April 21, 2020, Sheridan County Attorney Dianna Bennett filed a motion to revoke Schuerman’s bond for being charged and convicted of numerous crimes in Crook and Campbell counties. Schuerman, at a hearing Thursday in District Court, admitted to violating terms of his probation. District Court Judge Darci Phillips revoked his probation and sentenced him to 5 to 10 years in prison for the strangulation charge and 90 days in jail for the domestic battery charge to run concurrent to the sentence for the felony strangulation charge. Both sentences will run concurrent to the prison sentence that Schuerman recently received for crimes in Crook and Campbell counties.
A change of plea hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court for 33-year-old Jacob Cousineau of Sheridan. Cousineau, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charges of felony aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call. The plea deal recommends a sentence of 3-5 years in prison for the felony charge, suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation, and 90 days in jail for the misdemeanor charge, suspended in favor of six-months of probation to run concurrent to the felony probation. The prosecution, at sentencing, can argue for a sentence of up to six months in jail for the aggravated assault charge. District Court Judge Darci Phillips ordered that a presentence investigation be completed and set the date for sentencing for August 4 at 9 am.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette man who has been accused of using a missing woman’s finances without permission and is a person of interest in her disappearance has pled not guilty to all charges, his attorney said Thursday. Nathan Hightman, 38, fiancé of 32-year-old Gillette woman Irene Gakwa,...
A Greybull man in mid-May entered guilty pleas related to allegations that he pretended to be a dead man for decades. According to filings in US District Court for Wyoming, Peter Jeremy Martin entered guilty pleas to false statement in an application for a passport and felon in a possession of a firearm or ammunition on May 12.
GILLETTE (WNE) — Two men were charged for allegedly trying to hide a fugitive who was in Gillette and wanted on a kidnapping warrant out of Alaska. Joshua L. Richardson, 26, and Clayton R. Salyer, 21, were each bound over to District Court May 19 after Circuit Judge Lynda Bush found probable cause to charge them each with one count of felony accessory after the fact, according to court documents.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Gillette men have been charged with harboring an Alaskan fugitive who was accused of kidnapping her daughter, recent court filings showed. Joshua L. Richardson and Clayton R. Salyer were each charged with one count of being an accessory after the...
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Nearly a dozen teenagers were ticketed over Memorial Day weekend with local law enforcement officers investigating reports of multiple juvenile house parties across Campbell County. One party was busted by deputies on N. Heptner Road around 11:42 p.m. on May 29, with most of the estimated 25...
During his recent report to the Buffalo City Council, Police Chief Sean Bissett reported that some children had been discovered in what he called ‘deplorable’ conditions and were transported to family in another state. Bissett said officers responded to a report of an unconscious individual, and although life-saving...
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Campbell County Health (CCH) recently rejected rumors surrounding the unexplained separation of a member of its executive staff and a human resources employee. The rumors alleged Mary Lou Tate, formerly CCH’s chief financial officer, and Noamie Niemitalo, previously with CCH’s human resources department, were separated from the...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite the Campbell County Hospital continuing to lose money, months after officials declared it was on a path to “financial insolvency,” its CEO is optimistic about the future, he told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday. According to the hospital’s...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. They can cancel him but they can’t stop him. For the last 35 years, professional pyrotechnician and former legislator Bruce Burns has hosted Wyoming’s most celebrated fireworks show at the Big Horn Equestrian Center in Sheridan. But after Burns...
Here’s what to expect this week into the weekend for local weather. Rain ends this afternoon with quiet weather until Friday. Thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday afternoon for northern Wyoming and East of the Divide. Bit will be back to the 70s by Thursday. Sheridan received a whopping...
This past Monday (May 30th) was not only a rainy day, it was one for the record books. The National Weather Service in Billings, Montana says the Sheridan area received 2.39 inches of precipitation for the day. That marks the wettest May 30th in recorded history. The old record was...
Comments / 0