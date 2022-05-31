Police released Eli Hart's bloodied mom from crime scene, drove her home

BringMeTheNews

Search warrants filed in the Eli Hart murder investigation show officers released Hart's mother from a traffic stop and drove her home before opening the vehicle's trunk and finding Hart's body inside.

Hart's mother, 28-year-old Julissa Thaler, is charged with murder and accused of shooting her 6-year-old son up to nine times with a shotgun.

Search warrants released in the investigation Friday show officers noted Thaler had suspected blood on her hands, face and clothing when Orono police stopped her vehicle in Mound on May 20.

Inside Thaler's vehicle, officers found two shotgun shells and noted a shattered window, a bullet hole on a rear passenger seat and suspected blood and human issue matter.

According to the search warrant, Thaler told officers the blood was menstrual blood and said the tissue was deer meat.

During the investigation, Thaler was "growing impatient, cold, and refused to sit in the squad while the investigation continued," the search warrant states.

She was released from the scene and driven by an officer to her residence at 2400 Interlachen Road in Spring Park.

Citing an active investigation, the Orono Police Department is declining to comment on the handling of the traffic stop.

After releasing Thaler, investigators decided to impound her vehicle due to the presence of probable blood and tissue matter.

While photographing the vehicle and conducting a further search, officers found Hart's body in the trunk.

Officers immediately returned to the apartment to arrest Thaler, but she had already left, with the clothes she was wearing during the traffic stop found in the washing machine.

Officers located her shortly after and took her into custody in the 4200 block of Shoreline Drive.

Custody battle

Hart was the subject of a custody battle, with his father, Tory Hart, seeking full custody. In January 2021, Dakota County filed a child protection services (CPS) order and gave legal and physical custody of Eli Hart to Dakota County Social Services.

Tory Hart filed to establish full custody on March 11, 2022, and on March 30 a judge ruled to maintain Dakota County Social Services' custody of the boy. The case was then given an inactive status while the Dakota County CPS case was being resolved.

On May 10, Thaler was granted full custody, per CBS. The case was then reopened on May 12 and Eli Hart's parents were due to appear for an initial case management conference on June 21.

Court documents showed that social services had concerns about Thaler's mental health, living situation and her criminal history. Friends and Hart's former foster mother had expressed fears that she would harm her son if she got custody.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to family and friends impacted by this tragic loss," Dakota County released in a statement on the case. "Due to privacy laws we cannot comment further."