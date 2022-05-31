ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Armed suspect dressed in pink robs Kent bank

By Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – The Kent Police Department is asking for tips in a bank robbery.

Black bear sighting in NE Ohio neighborhood

Officers responded to the Huntington Bank on E. Main St. Tuesday around 9 a.m. Bank employees told police a heavyset person in a pink hoodie and a pink mask pointed a gun at a teller with a note demanding money. Employees say the suspect put the money in a beige purse and left the bank.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3ohk_0fvtNeS700
    Courtesy: Kent Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ka2Zv_0fvtNeS700
    Courtesy: Kent Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ElWfY_0fvtNeS700
    Courtesy: Kent Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2NTL_0fvtNeS700
    Courtesy: Kent Police Department

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Kent PD detectives at (330) 673-7732.

