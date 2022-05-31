ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

UN Security Council Urges Action On Gulf Of Guinea Piracy

By AFP News
 2 days ago
The UN Security Council on Tuesday urged greater action to stop piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, which has become by far the world's riskiest waters for maritime kidnappings. A Security Council resolution -- approved unanimously despite high tensions between veto-wielding Russia and the West -- said it "strongly condemns" the...

ECONOMY
IBTimes

IBTimes

