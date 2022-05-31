Matt McCollister, 40

Darlene M. Dezelske, age 80, of New Prague, died peacefully at home with her family at her side on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Darlene was born on August 20, 1941 in Farmington, MN to Barney and Florence (Cherry) Case. She grew up on a farm and graduated from Farmington High School. A handsome young man named David moved to Farmington as a freshman and met Darlene first on the bus to school – he was the first on and she was the last on, with the only seat being at the back with him! The two would become high school sweethearts and marry on March 28, 1960 in Iowa, a loving union that would see them through 62 years of marriage. In addition to raising two boys and Dave’s ½ sister, Darlene was a loyal employee of Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative for 45 years, starting first at the switchboard and ending her career with MVEC in Capital Credits. She referred to the linemen at MVEC as “her MVEC linemen boys” and they affectionately called her “Mama D”.

NEW PRAGUE, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO