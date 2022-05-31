ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Prague, MN

Matt McCollister, 40

New Prague Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew was born to David and Susie McCollister on June 24th, 1981, in Duluth, MN. He was raised in New Prague, MN with his two younger brothers, Kyle and David. It was in this family that he developed his love of being a Tampa Bay Buccaneer fan. After high...

newpraguetimes.com

Comments / 0

New Prague Times

Darlene M. Dezelske, 80

Darlene M. Dezelske, age 80, of New Prague, died peacefully at home with her family at her side on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Darlene was born on August 20, 1941 in Farmington, MN to Barney and Florence (Cherry) Case. She grew up on a farm and graduated from Farmington High School. A handsome young man named David moved to Farmington as a freshman and met Darlene first on the bus to school – he was the first on and she was the last on, with the only seat being at the back with him! The two would become high school sweethearts and marry on March 28, 1960 in Iowa, a loving union that would see them through 62 years of marriage. In addition to raising two boys and Dave’s ½ sister, Darlene was a loyal employee of Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative for 45 years, starting first at the switchboard and ending her career with MVEC in Capital Credits. She referred to the linemen at MVEC as “her MVEC linemen boys” and they affectionately called her “Mama D”.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
MINNESOTA STATE
New Prague Times

John Clifford Renken, 93

John Clifford Renken, age 93, of Fridley, passed away on May 20, 2022, two days shy of his 94th birthday. He was a devout Christian, husband, father, grandfather, outdoorsman, inventor, and army sergeant. He was born in Green Isle, MN on May 22, 1928, graduated from Waterville MN High School...
FRIDLEY, MN
fox9.com

Family, friends hold memorial service for Jim Klobuchar

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Klobuchar family held a celebration of life memorial for columnist Jim Klobuchar, who died in May 2021 at age 93. The celebration of his life was held at 10 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. The service featured remarks from Jim Klobuchar's daughter, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and other family and friends.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Confused Tourist Left Me Speechless With Question On North Shore Scenic Drive

Hey, we love tourists. We really do. It's obviously a huge industry in our beautiful Northland. I always try to be kind and helpful if someone asks directions or needs some info. Still, sometimes encounters make you shake your head. Like when tourists ask when the whales migrate by. Or like when tourists get too close to wild animals. This exchange had me actually feeling sorry for this lost tourist.
DULUTH, MN
bulletin-news.com

Former St. Paul Priest Passes Away After Contracting Infection

While presiding at mass at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie, Father Michael Byron refused to sit in a chair on the predella. “He would walk up to the altar when the ritual required it, but otherwise he was sat with the congregation,” Carol Bishop, Pax Christi’s parish director, said. “He was simply one of the people.” He was adamant about the concept that “we” are the church. He was passionate about the people’s baptismal call, and he believed that it was this common call that truly united us as a community.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
#Tampa Bay Buccaneer
WDIO-TV

Christmas movie filming in Duluth

You may have seen the crews set up around town, as a new movie is being filmed right here in Duluth! Based on our community, 'Merry Kisscam' is a holiday-themed movie that's expected to be released this Christmas. "I think people are finding it very exciting when they see all...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Television Star Shops In Downtown Duluth

The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. There have been quite a few as of late and the latest comes courtesy of a famous television and movie star who has been in a bunch of hits. This is not the first time a celebrity has visited Duluth. Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Joel...
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

NBC purchases Superior City Center building

After outgrowing its IT and operations center on South Tower Avenue, National Bank of Commerce in Superior announced a major real estate purchase to accommodate the company’s growing footprint. NBC has closed on the purchase of the old city hall at 1409 Hammond Ave., not to be confused with...
SUPERIOR, WI
mspmag.com

At Creekside Supper Club, the Past Is Perfect

Unable to score a reservation for a table at the new Creekside Supper Club and Lounge in south Minneapolis, I crept in early one evening and sat at the bar. I looked around. None of the usual suspects were anywhere to be seen! Odd. I leaned on the funny vinyl pad on the customer edge of the bar—that sort of low-cost, comfy thing I’ve only ever seen at old dives and never anywhere new—and I watched the house fill up—Ronettes playing on the sound system and popover baskets hitting every table.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Charming Small Towns in Minnesota

Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Free BBQ And Produce For The Community

DULUTH, Minn.– One Duluth resident loves grilling out so much, that he’s sharing what he makes with anyone who’s hungry. A husband and wife has been giving out free barbecue and produce for the community for around 60 years on the block of 12th avenue East on 3rd street They say that doing this is something they simply enjoy.
fox9.com

Large fire burning at Fort Snelling in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A large fire burned at a building at Fort Snelling on Thursday afternoon. The fire is at one of the old officers' buildings that is being converted to veteran and low-income housing at the abandoned Upper Post at Fort Snelling. Workers will work to rebuild the structure, Minneapolis Fire Deputy Chief Kathleen Mullen said at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

