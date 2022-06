NEW YORK - Just days after being stabbed in the arm by a stranger on the subway, 31-year-old Tavon Silver is speaking exclusively to FOX 5 NY about his terrifying experience. "I think I have the feeling back in my fingers, like, you know, but I'm just happy to have my arms. I mean, I'm happy to have my life," Silver told FOX 5 NY.

BRONX, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO