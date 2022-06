An Amherst man who tried to poison his co-worker has been sentenced to prison. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 41-year-old man was sentenced before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Jason M. Keenan of the Town of Amherst will spend 6 years in prison. After he is released, he will serve 4 years of post-release supervision. On April 5, 2022, Keenan pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Assault in the First Degree for the poisoning.

AMHERST, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO