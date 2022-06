Two people were trapped in an 80-foot coal pile at the Comanche coal plant in Pueblo on Thursday morning, according to the Pueblo Fire Department. The incident happened at about 8:40 a.m. at the Comanche Generating Station at 2005 Lime Road in Pueblo, fire spokesman Erik Duran said. A 911 caller reported that multiple people were trapped in coal “following a landslide,” he said.

