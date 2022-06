Authorities identified 56-year-old Daniel Wayne Lopez, from Gardnerville, as the man who lost his life following a rollover crash on May 21 in the Glenbrook area. The fatal single-vehicle accident took place at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Old U.S. 50 and Pray Meadow Road. According to the investigation reports, a red 2010 GMC Canyon pickup was traveling west on private land when it drifted off the road to the left and flipped over.

GLENBROOK, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO