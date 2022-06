CENTERVILLE, Texas — The identities of the family found dead in their home in Centerville have been released on Friday. Officials said four boys were visiting their 66-year-old grandfather, Mark Collins, on his ranch in Centerville off Highway 7. Three of the boys were brothers: 18-year-old Waylon Collins, 16-year-old Carson Collins and 11-year-old Hudson Collins. The fourth boy has been identified as 11-year-old Bryson Collins, a cousin.

CENTERVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO