Catalytic converter thieves strike again in Decatur

TAYLORVILLE — Illinois State Police responded Friday to the Taylorville Correctional Center after the facility received a phoned-in threat, officials said.
DECATUR — The Decatur man accused of stealing and damaging a U.S. flag flown in a cemetery in honor of a deceased Marine veteran told a judge he needs taxpayers’ help to fund his defense. Joseph P. Farrar, 52, is charged with three alternate counts of theft and...
DECATUR — A Decatur police arrest warrant describes a man’s attempt to stab his ex-girlfriend to death with a screwdriver. Corey M. Smith, 49, is accused of smashing his way into the house where the 51-year-old victim had been staying with a female friend to "get away" from him, her boyfriend of the last two years.
DECATUR — Darius R. Coffie, the Decatur man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend to death in front of her three young children, told a judge Wednesday he didn’t want a hearing to weigh the evidence against him. Represented by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, Coffie, 29, waived...
DECATUR — A resurfacing project that will slow traffic on a portion of U.S. 51 from the Interstate 72 interchange to Illinois 121 in Decatur begins on Monday. The 2.6 mile project will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction at some times, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday.
Darius R. Coffie, the Decatur man accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend in front of children, pleaded not guilty to six alternate counts of murder and homicide Wednesday. He also told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes he was willing to waive a preliminary hearing to weigh the evidence against him.
DECATUR — In the early morning hours, four bakers crowded into the back kitchen of Giggles on Merchant Street to whip up hundreds of donuts. “We’re going to get up and do the same thing tomorrow,” said Chrissy Spurlock, Giggles owner and assistant baker for National Donut Day.
DECATUR — The Macon County Fair has a new queen. Allison Stewart, 18, claimed the title during a pageant held Thursday night, the first day of the four-day festival. Joining her on stage for the competition was 16-year-old Morgan Binder. Despite having only two contestants for the crown, both...
DECATUR — Talk is cheap, but for those wanting to learn more about promoting community peace and restorative justice, it's free. Macon County Adult Redeploy Illinois will host a free DEI+A training for Macon County residents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays throughout June at the Salvation Army Community Center, 229 W. Main St., Decatur. The first class will be Saturday, June 4.
DECATUR — Sunara Bradford is the owner of Major Butter, a small store in a corner of the Inc. Spot. “My products will moisturize, rejuvenate, heal broken and dead skin,” she said of the body butter she makes on site. “It will bring it back to life.”
