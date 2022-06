NASHVILLE – A Humphreys County woman is charged with TennCare fraud and theft. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 29-year-old Heather Farlow. She’s accused of falsely reporting that she had custody of her children so she would appear eligible for TennCare. As a result, TennCare paid more than $28,036 in fees and claims on her behalf, even though investigators say she wasn’t eligible for the program.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO