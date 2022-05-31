ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Jarrett confirms new executive position with WWE

By Joseph Currier
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Jarrett has officially confirmed that he's returned to WWE in an executive position. On the latest episode of his "My World" podcast, Jarrett confirmed that he's been hired as WWE's new senior vice president of live events. PWInsider first reported last week that Jarrett was back with WWE...

Dolph Ziggler Among Others Backstage at AEW Dynamite

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler was backstage at Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. According to Fightful Select, Ziggler lives in the Los Angeles region and was visiting friends. Ryan Nemeth, his brother, has been with AEW for a few years and worked last night’s Elevation tapings, teaming up with Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi against The Death Triangle. Elevation spoilers can be found at this link.
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Reveals Vince McMahon Meeting That Left Him in Tears

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will soon be wrestling his final match at Starrcast V, and along the way, he's had his share of unforgettable moments. Not all of them have been ones he longs to remember of course, and on the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair recalled one such moment that happened during a meeting with a Vince McMahon. In 2007 Flair took exception to being advertised for a show in South Carolina that he wasn't appearing on and a match that had him teaming with Torrie Wilson to face Carlito and Victoria, and the ensuing exchange with Vince McMahon left Flair in tears.
The Steiner Bros. Recall Their WWE WrestleMania 38 Experience

Rick and Scott Steiner, the Steiner Brothers, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame WrestleMania 38 weekend as part of the 2022 class. The Steiner Brothers are best known for their time spent in WCW, where they were able to accumulate six WCW World Tag Team Championship reigns for a combined 290 days. The Steiner Brothers wrestled in WCW from 1989 all the way up until 2001, which was the year WWE bought out WCW. While doing a Sign-It-Live with Highspots Superstore, Rick discussed how the WrestleMania 38 weekend went for him and his brother.
Mick Foley Reveals Condition For WWE TV Return

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been synonymous with changing personas throughout the years. From Mankind to Dude Love to Cactus Jack, Foley has become one of the greatest wrestlers of all time without ever sporting a traditional wrestling look. The Hardcore Legend was over the 250-pound mark throughout his illustrious career, carrying around extra weight while taking some of the most devastating bumps in the history of the wrestling business. That having been said, if he’s ever going to return to the ring, he wants to lose some weight first.
Jeff Jarrett
Steve Austin
Backstage News On Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE Tag Title Shot

Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura’s upcoming Undisputed Tag Team Championship match is not slated to take place at WWE Hell In A Cell, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio.”. The duo defeated The Usos on WWE “Raw” this week via disqualification after Jimmy...
WWE Hall Of Famers And Others React To MJF Promo On AEW Dynamite

MJF’s promo on Wednesday’s “Dynamite” blurred the lines between reality and kayfabe to the point where fans and wrestlers alike are questioning the legitimacy of his reported strained relationship with AEW President Tony Khan. MJF echoed the sentiments of a lot of wrestling fans, who have...
WWE Superstar Reportedly Switches Brands

You never know who is going to return when you watch WWE programming, and Lacey Evans recently returned to TV omn SmackDown after several weeks of vignettes aired promoting her return. Lacey’s run on SmackDown was short-lived as she later shifted to Raw shortly after. It seems that WWE...
Sami Zayn Assists The Usos, Matt Jackson Rips Off Penta's Mask, And More | Fight Size

Here is your post-WWE/AEW fight size update for Friday, June 3, 2022. - The show started with Drew McIntyre stating his intention to challenge for the Universal Championship at Clash At The Castle. He was then given a birthday present by New Day before being interrupted by The Brawling Brutes. A 6-Man Tag Match was made which Butch would win for his team after hitting Bitter End on Xavier Woods.
Stokely Hathaway aka Malcolm Bivens Turned Down WWE Contract Worth $250,000

Former WWE NXT manager Malcolm Bivens made his debut as Stokely Hathaway at the 2022 AEW Double or Nothing PPV event. In response to Hathaway’s joining AEW, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Hathaway was offered a WWE main roster contract for $250,000 a few months ago and turned it down. He had to have known he had a great agreement elsewhere.
Lacey Evans Reportedly Switched Back To WWE Smackdown

Lacey Evans has shifted brands once again, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the decision was made to move Evans back to Smackdown from Raw over the last couple of days. Evans was set to make her return on this week’s Raw but was held off, due to...
WWE RAW and NXT Stars Work SmackDown Dark Matches

This week, WWE NXT and RAW Superstars were brought back to SmackDown to work the dark matches. Sanga defeated Wes Lee in tonight’s pre-SmackDown dark bout from Columbus, Ohio. Lee was reported to be extremely popular with the audience. AJ Styles defeated The Miz in tonight’s post-SmackDown dark main...
Undertaker Biography To Kick Off The Return Of WWE On A&E

WWE on A&E will return on Sunday, July 10, with nine straight weeks of all-new content, and they’re starting with a bang. Or maybe a gong. Back in March, it was announced that WWE and A&E would be releasing 130 hours of new programming that would include 24 episodes of “Most Wanted Treasures,” 35 episodes of “Biography: WWE Legends,” and 40 hours of “WWE: Rivals.” PWInsider reported at the time that the first episode of “Biography: WWE Legends” would be on The Iron Shiek, but a new WWE press release includes a one-minute teaser for the July 10 premiere, and reveals that the first episode will be about the Undertaker. The press release also officially announced the second season of “Biography: WWE Legends” and the first seasons of “WWE Rivals” and a new show, “WWE Smack Talk.”
Big Damo Compares Backstage Experiences In AEW And WWE

Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain, has only made one appearance in AEW so far, but he’s already able to contrast its backstage environment to that of WWE. “It had all the production, all the pomp and circumstance like WWE,” Damo said on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast.” “Felt very like the WWE without the walking on the eggshells and the difficulty with everything else. It was like WWE without the anxiety! Which was very, very unusual, very different. And it was full of familiar faces … almost every 20 minutes, or 10 minutes, I’d run into somebody else who I absolutely adored.”
Drew McIntyre challenges Roman Reigns for WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre has challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal title at Clash at the Castle this September in Wales. On tonight’s SmackDown, McIntyre was introduced by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. He promised that he will defeat Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, which takes place at Principality Stadium on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales. It will be WWE’s first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since WWE’s Insurrextion event in 2003.
WrestleMania 28 Storyline for Michelle McCool Nixed Due to the Undertaker

Freddie Prinze Jr revealed on “Wrestling With Freddie” this week that Stephanie McMahon wanted Awesome Kong and Beth Phoenix to face one other at WrestleMania 28. Here’s how Prince explains how the plan for this was foiled. “I got tasked by Stephanie McMahon to write a Divas...
William Regal Wanted WWE To Sign Top AEW Tag Team In 2011

Of all the “what ifs” in the history of wrestling that would make any fan’s head spin, how about the Young Bucks coming to WWE in 2011? Well, according to William Regal, that was a possibility. The Bucks tried out for the company following their departure from Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling (now know as Impact), having already planned to sign with Ring of Honor, and wrestled an iconic tag team.
