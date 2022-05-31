Jeff Jarrett confirms new executive position with WWE

Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain, has only made one appearance in AEW so far, but he’s already able to contrast its backstage environment to that of WWE. “It had all the production, all the pomp and circumstance like WWE,” Damo said on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast.” “Felt very like the WWE without the walking on the eggshells and the difficulty with everything else. It was like WWE without the anxiety! Which was very, very unusual, very different. And it was full of familiar faces … almost every 20 minutes, or 10 minutes, I’d run into somebody else who I absolutely adored.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO