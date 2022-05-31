Jeff Jarrett confirms new executive position with WWE

WWE on A&E will return on Sunday, July 10, with nine straight weeks of all-new content, and they’re starting with a bang. Or maybe a gong. Back in March, it was announced that WWE and A&E would be releasing 130 hours of new programming that would include 24 episodes of “Most Wanted Treasures,” 35 episodes of “Biography: WWE Legends,” and 40 hours of “WWE: Rivals.” PWInsider reported at the time that the first episode of “Biography: WWE Legends” would be on The Iron Shiek, but a new WWE press release includes a one-minute teaser for the July 10 premiere, and reveals that the first episode will be about the Undertaker. The press release also officially announced the second season of “Biography: WWE Legends” and the first seasons of “WWE Rivals” and a new show, “WWE Smack Talk.”
