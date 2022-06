Less than 24 hours after squandering a dozen hits in Friday’s NCAA tournament opener, Central Michigan baseball made the most of a few timely knocks Saturday to stave off elimination with a walk-off 3-2 victory over Liberty in the Gainesville regional. It just took a while. CMU went hitless from the seventh through the 11th innings before finally breaking through in the bottom of the 12th with two outs. Danny Wuestenfeld delivered a single through the hole between...

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO