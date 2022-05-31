Featured Freshman: Laila Bell

Arden Hills is home to many wild animals, including foxes, coyotes, turkey, deer, occasionally bears, and more. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office provides animal control services for Arden Hills, and will advise residents to leave wildlife alone unless it is injured or poses a threat to public safety, their general guideline is "if it flees, let it be". Bear sightings may be surprising to some, but occur in Arden Hills, as well as, most of the northern suburbs. The same guidelines apply to bear sightings as other wildlife.
