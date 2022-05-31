ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Featured Freshman: Laila Bell

By Editorials
thelesabre.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaila Bell is a freshman at the Sartell High School this...

thelesabre.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelesabre.com

The 2022 senior feels

Senior year is full of different emotions. There is the excitement of what is to come. There is a sadness about everything being your last. There is a nostalgia about spending the last 12 years with the same group of people. As the 2021-2022 school year comes to an end,...
SARTELL, MN
fox9.com

Marion Barber III found dead in Texas apartment

MINNEAPOLIS - Former University of Minnesota and Wayzata football star Marion Barber III was found dead by authorities in Frisco, Texas Wednesday morning, according to a report from the Fort Worth-Star Telegram. Authorities responded to a welfare concern on Wednesday at an apartment believed to be leased by Barber. That's...
WAYZATA, MN
edinazephyrus.com

Q&A: retiring teachers reflect on their career at Edina High School

Daniel Baron: I really enjoyed my early days as a German teacher at Valley View and the high school. We had a partner school in Germany and I chaperoned a number of three week trips in the summer to Germany. In the fall students from Germany would visit Edina. It was great for both sides to experience life in each other’s countries.
EDINA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Sports#The Sartell High School
thelesabre.com

Teens in School: The School Dress Code

In our podcast, we go over how we personally feel about the dress code. We also address specific rules of Sartell’s dress code. We were also able to interview a student from Tech High school to get their opinion on the school’s dress code. About the Writers.
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
parkbugle.org

Como Park couple ‘seizes the day’

Healing Elements, a health and yoga studio in Milton Square in St. Anthony Park, is under new ownership. Neil and Anna Hultgren, of Como Park and owners of the Carpe Diem yoga studio in Minneapolis, in early May took over Healing Elements, 2290 Como Ave., from Samantha Shvetzoff, who sold the business to become a mental health counselor.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
srperspective.com

‘I’ll find him for you’

Park Rapids woman keeps promise to father, which leads to more genealogy work, books. For some people, their life’s calling comes at a very young age. That was the case for Lil Holm of Park Rapids. “My grandfather, Alfred Miller, disappeared from our family when my dad was just...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
KARE

Multiple tornadoes confirmed in western Minnesota

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — It was a wild night of weather across Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with likely tornado touchdowns, straight line winds and hail across much of the state. KARE 11 crews spread out across greater Minnesota and the metro, and below are the accounts of what they saw and heard.
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota students walk out of school, rally against gun violence

Hundreds of teens flocked to downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday demanding elected officials, from school board members to state legislators, adopt a series of measures to curb gun violence in the wake of last week's horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Lillie Franklin, 16, traveled from Fridley to rally at Gold...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cityofardenhills.org

Wildlife in Arden Hills (including Bears)

Arden Hills is home to many wild animals, including foxes, coyotes, turkey, deer, occasionally bears, and more. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office provides animal control services for Arden Hills, and will advise residents to leave wildlife alone unless it is injured or poses a threat to public safety, their general guideline is "if it flees, let it be". Bear sightings may be surprising to some, but occur in Arden Hills, as well as, most of the northern suburbs. The same guidelines apply to bear sightings as other wildlife.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
Axios

7 new restaurants to try this June in the Twin Cities

Summer brings plenty of new places to dine out. Check out these restaurants open now and coming this month. Guacaya Bistreaux: This Latin Caribbean restaurant, which claims to have the biggest patio on Washington Avenue, serves up tapas with New Orleans influences in the North Loop. Open now. Slice: Minneapolis'...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

See A Turtle On Land? Report It To The Minneapolis Park And Recreation Board

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Have you seen a turtle on the move lately? Minneapolis officials are asking you to report your turtle sightings, as they work to gather more information about their movements. Last year, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board received almost 200 reports of turtle sightings, including dead turtles, which helped them learn more about turtle activity in the city’s parks. Turtles are increasingly on vulnerable land, especially when they cross roads and bike paths. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, roadway mortality is believed to be a major factor in turtle population decline across the country. Turtles are often on the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy