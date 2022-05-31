ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Governor Polis one of few Democrats expected to be reelected

By Kacie Sinton
KJCT8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Primary Election is less than a month away, but according to national publication hill.com, Governor Polis is likely here to stay. Out...

www.kjct8.com

Comments / 98

CoPete
3d ago

Only because too many Californians and Eastern hip liberals now call Colorado home. Take away Denver proper and Boulder nutcases, Colorado is basically conservative. Colorado is upheld as knowing how to handle mail-in voting. They have problems they won’t admit to. In person voting is the ONLY way of insuring a true and honest election.

Reply
35
Johnny Lombardi
3d ago

Abolished the death penaltyReleased violent criminals from prison who committed more violent crimesAppoints soft on defendants liberal judgesSigned the anti-police legislation which caused hundreds of dedicated police officers to retire or transfer to another stateCrime is out of control in Denver and Aurora Roads are a messCost of living out of control

Reply(3)
31
MCitizen
3d ago

Only if elections are still rigged! I have a hard time believing the majority of citizens want this late term abortion supporting baby killer to remain in office. Especially what he has allowed our state to become. People are fleeing the state for the first time in decades because of his policies.

Reply(1)
19
Related
iheart.com

Jan Kulmann Republican Candidate for the 8th Congressional District

Jan Kulmann is a Republican candidate for the newly created 8th Congressional District in Colorado. She's currently the mayor of Thornton. She's an engineer by training. We'll talk about key issues, the new district, how she sees Colorado politics overall right now and how she sees her race. Meet Jan...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette’s Legislation To Ban High-Capacity Gun Magazines Moves Forward

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette helped introduce legislation to ban the sale, manufacturing, transfer or possession of high-capacity gun magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. That legislation was part of a package of eight gun safety bills that will head to the full U.S. House for a vote that could come as early as next week. (credit: CBS) “There’s no reason why any civilian in this country needs a gun magazine that holds more than 10 rounds,” DeGette said in a statement. “Experts agree that banning the sale of these high-capacity magazines is one of the most...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Governor Signs Daylight Saving Time Bill Into Law

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis signed a House bill entitled “Daylight Saving Time Year Round” into law on Friday. However, the law will only go into effect if a federal law in enacted to allow states the option. Right now, federal law does not permit states to make their own choice about Daylight Saving Time.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
cryptonewsbtc.org

Republicans, don’t blow this election – The Denver Post

This November, an amazing purple wave will break throughout the nation delivering the U.S. Senate and Home again into Republican arms. In blue Colorado, the perfect we are able to hope for is a purplish ripple. Nevertheless, if GOP voters choose conspiracy principle peddlers within the upcoming main, the state shall be carried away in an indigo riptide.
DENVER, CO
98online.com

To heck with human lives. Colorado Rep. Buck needs his AR-15s to kill raccoons (video)

(From Boingboing) In March, Rep. Ken Buck (R–CO) stood in his office with an AR-15 while daring President Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke to “come and take it.” (How easy it is for frightened men to act tough when clutching a semi-automatic weapon.) Now we can watch the same the scandal-plagued congressman explain the important reason why people must have access to the same style of weapon the Uvalde school shooter used to kill 19 children and two teachers: to protect chickens.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Stapleton
Daily Record

Jared Polis signs law to make daylight saving time year-round in Colorado — but here’s what has to happen first

Colorado is officially part of the growing coalition to stop changing the clock twice a year. Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday signed “Daylight Saving Time Year Round,” HB22-1297, into law. But that doesn’t mean an immediate end to standard-time tyranny. The law will keep Colorado locked in daylight saving time, which it is in now, only if a federal law is enacted to allow states the option and at least four other states in the Mountain Time Zone also opt for year-round daylight saving time.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado Concealed Carry: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Packing Heat

The 2021 annual report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, released this week, is largely promotional, with page after page festooned with photos of happy, smiling law enforcement officers greeting children, petting dogs and so on. But it does include some specific data on a topic that frequently gets treated in a general way: the increasing demand for permits allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Politics State#Politics Governor#Kjct#Republican#Jewish
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

10 Smallest Towns in the State of Colorado

It seems like Colorado's big towns and cities get all the attention and all the glory, and so we wanted to give a salute to the 10 smallest towns in the state of Colorado. Perhaps you've heard it before. My hometown is so small, in order to paint traffic lines they had to widen the road. Or, our town is so small the local bar only has one stool. Or, our town is so small, if you cross the street you're out in the country.
Axios Denver

Colorado COVID hospitalizations rise nearly 40% amid latest wave

Data: N.Y. Times; Note: Case counts may be affected by Memorial Day disruptions to reporting; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado's COVID wave appears to be outpacing the majority of the country and is leading to more hospitalizations across the state. By the numbers: The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 spiked nearly 40% this week compared to a week earlier, with 225 people admitted as of Tuesday, the latest state data shows.In the same time period, Colorado's positivity rate based on PCR test results rose to 12% — 7 percentage points above the key benchmark that sounds the alarm for public health officials.Three counties — Boulder, Broomfield and Jackson — have moved to the CDC’s highest-risk level, and masking is recommended indoors in those areas. Denver remains at medium-risk. What they're saying: "It's fair to assume the virus is fairly widespread," Beth Carlton at the Colorado School of Public Health told the Denver Post. "Whatever hope of a plateau there was last week is gone for now."What to watch: Research suggests new Omicron variants expected to emerge in the future may keep case levels high — and even potentially outrun the vaccines designed to fight them, Axios' Tina Reed reports.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
coloradopols.com

Chasing Lori: Jan Kulmann Struggles To Serve Red Meat

With all sides in the debate over abortion rights in America bracing for a decision this month that could well spell the end of the landmark Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court precedent guaranteeing abortion rights, an issue once aggressively downplayed by Colorado Republicans aware of their political liabilities is now a litmus test for the upcoming June 28th GOP primary. In the GOP U.S. Senate contest, state Rep. Ron Hanks has hammered away at opponent Joe O’Dea’s weakness on the issue. And in Colorado’s new and hotly competitive CD-8, as Jason Salzman at the Colorado Times Recorder reported yesterday, one strident opponent of abortion rights is forcing the other candidates in that race to take a public stand:
THORNTON, CO
FOX21News.com

Pam Anderson running for Colorado Secretary of State

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another candidate is now in the running for Colorado Secretary of State. Pam Anderson currently serves as the non-partisan city clerk for the city of Wheat Ridge. She was previously the former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder. If elected, Anderson says she wants to expand election...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy