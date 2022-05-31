Governor Polis one of few Democrats expected to be reelected
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Primary Election is less than a month away, but according to national publication hill.com, Governor Polis is likely here to stay. Out...www.kjct8.com
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Primary Election is less than a month away, but according to national publication hill.com, Governor Polis is likely here to stay. Out...www.kjct8.com
Only because too many Californians and Eastern hip liberals now call Colorado home. Take away Denver proper and Boulder nutcases, Colorado is basically conservative. Colorado is upheld as knowing how to handle mail-in voting. They have problems they won’t admit to. In person voting is the ONLY way of insuring a true and honest election.
Abolished the death penaltyReleased violent criminals from prison who committed more violent crimesAppoints soft on defendants liberal judgesSigned the anti-police legislation which caused hundreds of dedicated police officers to retire or transfer to another stateCrime is out of control in Denver and Aurora Roads are a messCost of living out of control
Only if elections are still rigged! I have a hard time believing the majority of citizens want this late term abortion supporting baby killer to remain in office. Especially what he has allowed our state to become. People are fleeing the state for the first time in decades because of his policies.
Comments / 98