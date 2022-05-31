Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee LIVE – ‘Sussex bomb’ about to EXPLODE as Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to arrive in UK

THERE ARE growing fears that a “Sussex bomb” is about to be dropped on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations - and could cause a right royal headache.

This comes following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial Oprah Winfrey interview, and information of the Duke’s forthcoming, warts-and-all autobiography.

It has been said that royal courtiers have been doing a lot to diffuse any potential flashpoints, report the Telegraph.

Despite this, there is the prospect of a Netflix film crew also making an appearance - something which is allegedly going to be an inflicting consternation.

However, the palace stays accountable for the “official” engagements the couple plan to attend as they’re on the visitor listing for Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, though presumably not within the royal procession.

The Telegraph also reported that, the royal couple stick to the script by “avoiding visits elsewhere”.

The palace additionally seems to be unaware of any potential competing engagements, with one insider revealing: “I don’t think they’re doing much. I wouldn’t be surprised if they just do Trooping and the service and that’s it.”

Royal Family super fans camping in London HOURS before Jubilee celebrations

ROYAL super-fans have been spotted camping out in London for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee - a whole 53 hours before it begins.

Some fans of the royal family have been snapped today, already camped out near Buckingham Palace in Westminster.

John Loughrey and Maria Scott arrived today to camp on the Mall, a road that stretches between Buckingham Palace at its western end and Trafalgar Square towards the east, report MyLondon.

The pair are pictured camping outside wearing royal merchandise, covered in a jubilee-themed blanket with a silhouette of the Queen.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin on June 2.

The first day of celebrations will begin with the Trooping the Colour, which is the Queen's birthday parade, and will see a military parade with soldiers, musicians and horses on show all involved in the performance.

Your Queen’s Jubilee party could be shut DOWN

Street parties over the Platinum Jubilee weekend could be shut down if organisers don't have the correct permission.

Fifteen million Brits plan to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign with their neighbours - but only 16,000 official applications have been approved.

It means thousands of roads could be closed illegally, and partygoers face their events being scrapped after the festivities have already kicked off.

The government ministry in charge of local authorities has urged residents to swap their full-blown bashes for scaled back "street meets" if they have missed the deadline to apply for a road closure licence.

A source told The Telegraph: "People cannot unilaterally close roads down, the council needs around six weeks' notice.

"If people can't close their road because they've left it too late, they can plan a 'street meet' which would keep the road open but can be organised on private land."

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities said this could be setting up on a driveway or front garden.

Among those to issue the advice was Solihull Council in the West Midlands.

A spokesperson said: "It’s too late to apply for a street party and road closure but you can hold a street meet on private land if you avoid obstructing the road or pavements."

‘Easy to sympathise with his plight if one doesn’t know the full story’

Thomas Markle famously missed Meghan and Harry’s wedding four years ago after claiming he had suffered a heart attack.

He and his children have since gone on to repeatedly blast Meghan in the media, with Thomas most recently setting up a YouTube channel where he has discussed his daughter.

Omid Scobie said: “Seeing clips of a quietly-spoken, elderly man who simply wants to meet his grandchildren, it’s easy to sympathise with his plight if one doesn’t know the full story.

“But given his multiple TV appearances dismissing the Sussexes’ claims that a royal family member expressed concerns about the colour of Archie’s skin, how much could he actually care for his grandson?”

Meghan Markle ‘doesn’t owe her dad a damn thing’

Meghan Markle doesn’t owe her dad “a damn thing” after he suffered a stroke, royal biographer Omid Scobie blasted today.

It’s understood the Duchess of Sussex, 40, has not been in touch with Thomas Markle, 77, since he was rushed to hospital last week.

The retired Hollywood lighting director fell ill in Mexico on Monday night and was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

There were subsequent reports Meghan had “reached out” to her dad – but half sister Samantha Markle later confirmed she hadn’t.

Royal Editor Omid Scobie has since hit back at the “publicity-hungry offspring”, insisting Meghan has made “tireless attempts to repair their relationship”.

Writing for Yahoo! News, Scobie, who penned Meghan and Harry’s biography Finding Freedom, said: “For Thomas—who within 24 hours of being released from the hospital continued his tabloid chats—he plans to continue speaking out until he gets the attention from his daughter that he feels he deserves.

“But that’s where he’s wrong. After tireless and failed attempts to repair their relationship, Meghan doesn’t owe him a damn thing.”

Meghan and Harry to have ZERO solo engagements in Jubilee

Meghan and Prince Harry will have “no engagements” of their own during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Sussexes will reportedly “keep it simple” but are expected to attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

It comes amid fears the couple will overshadow the Queen’s celebrations.

Palace officials have confirmed they won’t be joining senior royals on the balcony with the group limited to only “members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties”.

'I want to be part of history and soak up the atmosphere'

Maria, who is already camping outside Buckingham Palace has said she is most excited to lay eyes on the monarch.

She said: "I wanted to get here early to see Trooping the Colour. It's going to be a very special one this year.

"I want to be part of history and soak up the atmosphere because it's going to be electric.

"I'm so proud to be here and be part of it. Money can't buy this experience, it's just wonderful.

"It's a bit tricky with the toilets as they're a bit of a walk, but we make it work."

What has the Queen been doing prior to her Jubilee?

The Queen had been relaxing in Craigowan Lodge to ensure she is fully fit and ready for her four-day Platinum Jubilee party.

It comes after The Sun revealed a wheelchair lift and security ring of steel had been installed around the lodge - so she could spend more time in Scotland.

The Queen has carried out a hectic few weeks opening the Elizabeth Line, watching the Royal Windsor Horse Show and taking a golf cart around Chelsea Flower Show.

The monarch often travels to Balmoral at this time of year and usually stays for around a week.

Her break on this occasion is understood to be a means of pacing herself ahead of the Jubilee weekend.

Fans have already started lining the streets outside Palace

Fans lined the streets outside Buckingham Palace as they hoped to secure a prime viewing spot for this week's celebrations.

Angie Hart, who flew in from Canada this morning, wants to ensure she doesn't need to go to the toilet over the three days she is camping out on The Mall and risk losing her prime position.

The 51-year-old, from Toronto, arrived to secure her front-row spot at lunchtime today, accompanied by her husband Patrick, 46, and daughters Camille, 22, and Charlotte, 23.

And while they're kitted out with chairs, ponchos, blankets and binoculars, there is little to no food or drink in their bags.

Angie, wearing a Jubilee jumper from Marks & Spencer, said: "We have brought some snacks, but honestly we don't eat too much because it's a problem."

When asked about what she'll do about going to the loo until she leaves on Thursday night, she said: "Let's just say I've got an extra change of clothes."

Queen gives royal wave as she returns home

THE Queen was seen giving a royal wave as she returned home from Scotland today - two days before her Jubilee celebrations begin.

The 96-year-old ended her Scottish "mini-break" at Highlands bolthole Craigowan Lodge on her Balmoral estate.

Harry to run back to UK ‘with tail between legs’

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry will return to the UK one day “with his tail between his legs” and face an emotional reunion with Prince William.

Paul Burrell, the former butler to Princess Diana, believes Harry will at some point return to the UK.

However, Burrell said it won’t be easy, especially since he has cast doubt on whether Harry is “totally happy” with his new life in the US.

He claims: “Harry’s going to need his brother one day.

“I think he will come back to this country with his tail between his legs. His brother will put his arms around him and say, ‘Welcome home, Harry’.”

Inside Meghan & Harry’s return for Jubilee

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry are set to make their long-awaited return to the UK this week – with an action packed itinerary planned.

The couple will reportedly avoid any “surprise” appearances that might overshadow the Queen and plan to “keep it simple” during their stay.

Here’s everything we know about the Sussexes’ Jubilee trip:

Lilibet’s birthday – The trip will mark the first opportunity many of the royals have ever had to meet Lili – and the Queen is believed to have freed up her diary to attend a ­possible birthday party for the tot.

Security row – Despite Harry’s security row, he is likely to be given high-level Met Police security while attending royal events this weekend.

Sussex HQ – Buckingham Palace has confirmed Meghan, Harry and kids will spend the four-day Jubilee at Frogmore Cottage – after renewing their lease for the Windsor residence.

Netflix in tow – Netflix, which is currently filming a docu-series with Harry and Meghan, will not be given any privileged access to royal events over the weekend.

A team of palace “minders” has been tasked to stop any moves by filmmakers to “exploit” the streaming giant’s £112million deal with the couple at the Queen’s four-day celebrations.

VIP guests – It’s likely the Sussexes will be ushered to the VIP section to watch Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

Queen spotted at airport

The Queen has been spotted at Aberdeen Airport as she jets off for bumper Jubilee celebrations.

The 96-year-old monarch was making her way back to London ahead of the four-day celebration.

She has been at Balmoral since Thursday.

Sneaky loophole so you can host unregistered Platinum Jubilee party

THIS sneaky loophole will let you have your Jubilee cake AND eat it with neighbours on your street - even if you haven't applied for a proper party.

Unregistered street dos are against the law and anyone closing off their road for a knees-up must obtain a Street Party Road Closure Order.

Official events must only feature "simple tables and chairs", with no live music or other performances.

But risk-taking royalists who failed to book their Platinum Jubilee bash in advance will be relieved to hear there is a way around the rules.

According to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, the best way to gather legally with next door is to host a "street meet".

This involves meeting in someone's garden or private land - and does involve closing off the whole road.

A spokesperson for the DLUHC said: “We want celebrations marking the Queen’s historic 70-year reign to be the biggest and best, and for as many people as possible across the nation to get involved.

“Councils should accommodate short notice requests where reasonably possible, but if residents are not able to close their road they can plan a simpler ‘Street Meet’.

"This can keep the road open and be organised on private land, such as a driveway or front garden, without any requirement to fill in council forms.”

London landmark unveils its new garden

The Tower of London has unveiled a special garden to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The entrance to the new floral tribute includes around 20 million seeds of 29 different species, and is called Superbloom.

It even includes a slide down from the entrance.

Rhiannon Goddard, project director for the Historic Royal Palaces's exhibit, said Superbloom was the "biggest" change at The Tower since 1845.

She said: "The Platinum Jubilee is a rare occurrence to match that.

"People are stepping outside the city and into nature.

"Planting will change but it's a nice opportunity for people to come down. It's the biggest change here at the Tower since 1845."

Baker unveils full size replica of The Queen - out of CAKE

A full sized, hyper-realistic cake of Her Majesty The Queen has been served up to delighted players at a Buzz Bingo club in Birmingham today.

Lara Mason, famed TikTok star boasting 70 million likes, created the royal masterpiece to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Taking over 5 days to build, the Victoria Sponge replica of Queen Elizabeth II shows the 96-year-old monarch wearing a blue sash symbolising her role as a member of the Royal Victorian Order and silver jewels.

Lara Mason, Creative Director at Cake Anything, said: “This has been my biggest challenge in my career as The Queen is such a recognised and respected figure - I wanted to do her justice! I’ve loved recreating her image out of cake and I’m so delighted that Buzz Bingo approached me to help celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. It’s been amazing to see the reaction from players today.”

Buzz Bingo will be offering all players a free cup of tea and special Jubilee cupcake when they visit any of the 91 clubs for the Sunday 5th June afternoon Main Event bingo.

Pictured is Lara Mason of Cake Anything taking a slice of cake from her life size cake of the queen at Buzz Bingo Birmingham.

Pictured is Buzz Bingo member Jean Millard(77) from Birmingham playing next to a life size cake of the queen at Buzz Bingo Birmingham.

Met Office predicts sunny 19C for Jubilee on Saturday

BRITS look set to bask in the sunshine this Saturday as the country celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Met Office predicts temperatures will soar to 19C, providing the perfect conditions for street parties and other outdoor events.

And it appears Her Majesty will kick off her Platinum Party at The Palace under clear skies as "sunny spells" brighten the UK.

Showers will persist over the next few days, before the weather becomes "generally more settled".

Although still open to some uncertainty, Saturday will see patchy cloud and sunny spells - with highs of 19C.

However, revellers have been warned light rain - mainly across the far north - could make an appearance, but it looks unlikely to dampen spirits.

But the Met did suggest the far southeast could be hit by some heavier showers, depending on how a plume of warm air develops.

Recap: When is the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?

Brits can enjoy an extra bank holiday in 2022, scheduled for Friday, June 3.

The late May Bank Holiday will move to June 2 to make it a four-day weekend running from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5.

And hopefully the June dates will mean a better chance of good weather.

The late May bank holiday is traditionally on the last Monday in the month.

May be 'a surprise or two' during Jubilee celebrations

Earlier this month it was revealed only working royals will join Her Majesty for the traditional balcony appearance.

That would exclude Prince Harry and Meghan, who "stepped back" as senior members of the Firm in January 2020, and Prince Andrew, who was sacked from royal duties due to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

But royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams suggested there may be “a surprise or two” during the Jubilee celebrations, including a second balcony appearance featuring the whole extended Royal Family.

He said: “I think what they’re going to do at the end is have the whole Royal Family, the extended Royal Family, at the balcony at some point."

He argued it “makes total sense” because it includes everybody and will be “a bit of a surprise” for the public.

Meghan doesn’t want ‘damaging’ royal rift repaired

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry will reunite with the Royal Family this weekend to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Speaking to The Sun, Howard Hodgson did not predict that the Jubilee would mark a significant improvement in relations between Harry and his family.

He said: “I don’t think Meghan wants it to be repaired, because if it was repaired, that might get Harry wanting to come back and play his role.

“In a way, Prince Charles doesn’t want any focus going in that direction, he wants a straight-line focus on him, William, George.”

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the Queen will “go out of her way” to welcome Meghan and Harry back into the fold with some “special gestures”.

He told The Sun: “There’s this rift with the Sussexes and it’s been really damaging.

“My own feeling is the Queen will go out of her way to be as generous a host as she possibly can.

“Nobody wants a repeat of what happened at the rather extraordinary Commonwealth Day, with the Cambridges and Sussexes actually looking hostile to each other.

“Anything like that is not going to happen now... I wouldn’t be surprised if there are special gestures to make them feel welcome.”

Ways ‘killjoy’ councils are RUINING the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Miserable local authorities will be on the lookout to make sure a jubilant 15 million Brits attending street parties stick to boring rules - and they won't hold back in dishing out punishments either.

But there are now mounting fears councils could ruin the Jubilee celebrations altogether as an estimated 3.8 million Brits could end up throwing illegal bashes unknowingly.

Here is a list of potential hazards that could get you in trouble, despite their seemingly innocent intentions.

Bunting could get you in trouble, as residents in Portsmouth, Hampshire found out. Residents in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, have been dealt the deflating news that they won't be allowed to release balloons as they celebrate The Queen's 70-years on the throne. Punters across Scotland could face hefty fines for boozing during street parties for the Queen’s Jubilee with rules varying across the 32 council areas. Live music for up to 500 people between 8am and 11pm should be permitted under The Live Music Act, assuming a street is a “workplace” A traditional street party must be limited to under 500-guests, according to UK law. You must register to throw a street party if you are on a public road, otherwise, you will get an unwelcome visit from the local authority.

Read the article in full here.

'Harry & Meghan, a reminder the Jubilee is not all about YOU'

This is a comment piece by Arthur Edwards.

Dear Prince Harry and Meghan,

It is great news that you are coming to the United Kingdom to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

But, as I am sure you are both already aware, this week’s historic Bank Holiday celebrations is all about commemorating Queen Elizabeth’s remarkable reign.

And, with respect, it is not about the pair of you.

I am certain that the Queen will be delighted to see you both again, as well as Archie, but most of all she will be delighted at getting the chance to hold Lili in her arms.

When you do meet your grandmother again, Prince Harry, you will find — despite your concerns — that Her Majesty is well protected and in safe hands.

This time, I hope you will leave your Netflix crew behind and allow the Queen to take centre stage during these four days of national celebrations to mark her unique 70-year reign.

Please, Harry and Meghan, don’t let Her Majesty down and, for once, take a back seat. Let the real star of the Jubilee shine.

Warmest regards, Arthur

Read the letter in full here.

Queen set to extend ‘special gesture’ to Harry & Meg

A royal expert has predicted that the Queen is set to extend a “special gesture” to Harry and Meghan on their return.

Richard Fitzwilliam’s told MailOnline: “Given the fact that there will be worldwide interest in [Harry and Meghan’s] appearance, it would not be surprising if a special welcome was extended to them in some form by the Queen.

“She specialises in kindly gestures and this is important”.