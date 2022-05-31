Learn by doing

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Amelia Smith
Martha's Vineyard Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Main Street” is the center of the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, its entryway, meeting space, library, and more. It’s a place where things happen. There, the school community gathers every morning, with students ranging in age from kindergarten through high school. The school bell signals the beginning of the meeting,...

Martha's Vineyard Times

Island educators stage walk-in/out

Teachers and school employees staged an Islandwide walk-in/out on Thursday to show solidarity with the Martha’s Vineyard Educators Association (MVEA) in their ongoing battle with school officials regarding salary increases. Following a recent failure to reach an agreement during lengthy negotiations with the All Island School Committee over their...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVRHS to hold social justice conference for students

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) announced in a press release it will host a school-wide event called “Day of Dialogue: A Social Justice Conference” on Friday, June 10, from 7:40 am to 2 pm. The conference will take place during the school day and will “give students the opportunity to hear from a wide variety of Island community activists regarding important social justice topics,” according to the release.
EDUCATION
Martha's Vineyard Times

Learn about the state of our coast

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard announced in a press release it will be hosting its 2022 annual program on Saturday, June 11. The event will be presented live at Oak Bluffs Public Library at 10 am, and will be available for viewing on MVTV afterward. This year’s program is called “Climate Change: State of Our Island Coast,” which the release states is in alignment with the all-Island Climate Action Plan, and a follow-up to Climate Action Week. Guest speakers include Trustees coastal ecologist Shea Fee and Trustees coast and natural resources director Cynthia Dittbrenner.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Thanks for the beauty

On behalf of the board of directors of the Friends of Oak Bluffs, we wish to thank all of the generous people who responded to our request for donations for hanging flower baskets. We also recognize and thank Crossland Landscaping for planting and putting up the flower baskets, and maintaining...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
City
Falmouth, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Welcome back, First Friday

First Friday returns to Vineyard Haven on June 3, with live music, local artists, and tasty offerings from your favorite local vendors. A free community event for all ages happening on and around Main Street, Vineyard Haven, takes place the first Friday of every month from June through October. First...
POLITICS
Martha's Vineyard Times

Assessor, local inspector hired by O.B.

The Oak Bluffs select board unanimously voted to hire Kristina West as the new principal assessor. It also unanimously approved Oak Bluffs town administrator Deborah Potter and assistant town administrator Wendy Brough to enter into contract negotiations with West. West competed for the position left behind by former Oak Bluffs...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Town counsel weighs in on West Tisbury food trucks

The West Tisbury select board, planning board, and zoning board of appeals received guidance from town counsel Ron Rappaport for his analysis about food trucks and zoning issues, which has been a hot topic for the town. The boards previously met during a joint meeting in May to draft a...
Martha's Vineyard Times

IGI opens farm for summer tours

Island Grown Initiative (IGI) announced in a press release it will be welcoming back visitors to its farm this summer. IGI’s 40-acre farm is located on 80 Stoney Hill Road in Vineyard Haven, and is home to a 40,000-square-foot greenhouse and a Freight Farm Greenery, which the release states allows the farm to grow crops year-round, hydroponically. According to the release, the farm plans to grow 90,000 pounds of produce, including strawberries, potatoes, okra, and more. To accomplish this, IGI “experiments with new techniques,” such as regenerative farming, “to encourage innovation and education among farmers.”
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Person
Bob Moore
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown Race Weekend to return

The Edgartown Yacht Club announced in a press release that Edgartown Race Weekend will be taking place from Thursday, June 23, to Saturday, June 25. According to the release, 66 entries have already reserved their spots for June. Thursday and Friday will see “Round-the-Sound” races, which are 15-nautical-mile offshore “sprints”...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVRHS unified track competes at state finals

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) unified track team participated in its first-ever state finals track and field competition in Natick on Wednesday, May 25. “Our athletes exploded onto the scene and made Vineyard Pride recognized throughout the state, as each of our three competing athletes brought home medals from their respective division tiers,” MVRHS united athletics Coach Ryan Kent wrote in an email. “While our crew was small this year and limited to field competition in the shot put, each athlete certainly made their presence known.”
NATICK, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

High school funding agreement is reached

A formula agreement for a new high school was reached Wednesday evening between members of a working group who represent the six towns of the Vineyard. Town administrators, select board members, and other town officials voted unanimously to adopt a 70 percent/30 percent breakdown of cost apportionment across the six towns. The 70 percent would be based on a pupil census average and the 30 percent would be based on an equalized value average. Special dispensation was given to Oak Bluffs to offset the tax exempt land the high school occupies —1 percent of the total cost of the high school project will be subtracted from the funding formula and given to Oak Bluffs per year over the life of the bonds used to finance the project. The rough estimate is that the figure would be $100,000 per year. The working group also agreed on a recommendation that the operating cost of the high school cannot increase more than 2.5 percent in a given year. If so, the overage would need to be sent to town meeting voters for approval.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah, get your parking permits

Aquinnah announced on its website that residential parking permits and beach parking permits will be available at the town office starting on Thursday, June 2. According to the town website, residential permits are required to park in designated spaces at Lobsterville, Menemsha Pond, West Basin, Herring Creek, and Aquinnah Circle. A Philbin Beach permit will be required to park at the beach. These permits must be displayed on the vehicle dashboard.
AQUINNAH, MA
#School Bell#School Teachers#High School#Hands On Learning
Martha's Vineyard Times

County continues to wrestle with ARPA fund management

At Wednesday’s Dukes County Commission (DCC) meeting, regarding the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act 2021 (ARPA) funds, DCC manager Martina Thornton said the finalized documents have been sent out to two applicants — the Martha’s Vineyard Commission and the Martha’s Vineyard Airport, whose collective requests for wastewater relief adds up to approximately $2 million of the federal $3.3 million allotted to the county.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Petition seeks public hearing on early morning ferries

Woods Hole residents are forcing a public hearing on the Steamship Authority’s 2023 schedule, again objecting to the 5:30 am freight ferries scheduled to go from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard. Nat Trumbull, a Woods Hole resident who organized the petition drive, said he has gotten the necessary...
FALMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Beach Road construction continues

If your plans bring you to Vineyard Haven on Wednesday, you may want to know that contractors are grinding the pavement on Beach Road in anticipation of repaving the roadway. As a result, one lane of the busy road is closed so motorists should expect delays. According to Massachusetts Department...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVRHS sports teams head to postseason

Several sports teams from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) have captured postseason berths, including the boys varsity baseball team, the boys varsity tennis team, and the girls varsity tennis team, according to MVRHS athletics director Mark McCarthy. “We’re thrilled, we’re really excited. The guys worked really hard all...
TENNIS
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Martha's Vineyard Times

Zarbas petition the Supreme Court

A long-running fight between former Oak Bluffs residents John and Susan Zarba and the town of Oak Bluffs has reached the U.S. Supreme Court. John Zarba, et ux., Petitioners v. Town of Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, et al. stems from a complex boundary dispute that saw the Zarbas victorious in state court, but without a win in federal court. Odds-wise, the case has a slim chance of actually being heard and adjudicated by the nation’s highest court, according to Jack Fruchtman, a constitutional law expert and Times contributor. Fruchtman said the Supreme Court addresses only a tiny fraction of the cases it receives. Nonetheless, the Zarbas, who are pro se litigants, the firm Pierce, Davis & Perritano, LLP, representing the town of Oak Bluffs, and the firm Brody, Hardon, Perkins & Kesten, LLP, representing Oak Bluffs town attorneys Ron Rappaport, Michael Goldsmith, and their firm, Reynolds, Rappaport, Kaplan & Hackney, LLC, have filed detailed arguments with the court that show no sign they are taking such a low probability for granted.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury firefighters extinguish car blaze

West Tisbury firefighters snuffed out a car fire on Edgartown-West Tisbury Road at around midnight Thursday morning. Deputy Fire Chief John Cotterill told The Times the car was on its side and “totally involved” when firefighters arrived at the scene. He estimated the flames were 30 feet high.
WEST TISBURY, MA

