Learn by doing

A long-running fight between former Oak Bluffs residents John and Susan Zarba and the town of Oak Bluffs has reached the U.S. Supreme Court. John Zarba, et ux., Petitioners v. Town of Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, et al. stems from a complex boundary dispute that saw the Zarbas victorious in state court, but without a win in federal court. Odds-wise, the case has a slim chance of actually being heard and adjudicated by the nation’s highest court, according to Jack Fruchtman, a constitutional law expert and Times contributor. Fruchtman said the Supreme Court addresses only a tiny fraction of the cases it receives. Nonetheless, the Zarbas, who are pro se litigants, the firm Pierce, Davis & Perritano, LLP, representing the town of Oak Bluffs, and the firm Brody, Hardon, Perkins & Kesten, LLP, representing Oak Bluffs town attorneys Ron Rappaport, Michael Goldsmith, and their firm, Reynolds, Rappaport, Kaplan & Hackney, LLC, have filed detailed arguments with the court that show no sign they are taking such a low probability for granted.
