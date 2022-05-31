Learn by doing

A formula agreement for a new high school was reached Wednesday evening between members of a working group who represent the six towns of the Vineyard. Town administrators, select board members, and other town officials voted unanimously to adopt a 70 percent/30 percent breakdown of cost apportionment across the six towns. The 70 percent would be based on a pupil census average and the 30 percent would be based on an equalized value average. Special dispensation was given to Oak Bluffs to offset the tax exempt land the high school occupies —1 percent of the total cost of the high school project will be subtracted from the funding formula and given to Oak Bluffs per year over the life of the bonds used to finance the project. The rough estimate is that the figure would be $100,000 per year. The working group also agreed on a recommendation that the operating cost of the high school cannot increase more than 2.5 percent in a given year. If so, the overage would need to be sent to town meeting voters for approval.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO