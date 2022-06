On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 7:09 p.m., Officer Walsh responded to the Lacey Shell for a report of a theft of gasoline. Upon arrival, the gas attendant stated an unknown male subject paid for a small quantity of gasoline using a counterfeit $100 bill. The gas attendant stated they provided the unknown subject with the change ($90.00), and the subject rode off on a bicycle. The gas attendant stated they later looked at the $100 bill and realized it was fake.

