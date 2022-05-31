ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

JACKSON: POLICE HONOR GUARD WITH PARADE GRAND MARSHALL

By Barbara Somes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Jackson Police Department’s Honor Guard with the 2022 Jackson Memorial Day Parade Grand Marshall,...

EAGLESWOOD: NJ STATE POLICE ISSUE THE NAME OF VICTIM IN FATAL GSP CRASH

A 47-year-old man from Toms River was killed in a two-car crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at 10:10 a.m. Thursday, June 2 on parkway southbound at milepost 61.8 in Eagleswood Township, according to New Jersey State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Mercedes-Benz, operated...
LONG BRANCH: ANNUAL NAVY SEAL SWIM; TRY OUTS TO BECOME A NAVY SEAL

Veterans, First Responders, and Military Supporters Set for First Tryout On Saturday, June 4, 2022, In Long Branch, NJ In Effort To Join America’s Elite Navy SEALs During The 4th Annual Navy SEAL Hudson River Swim. The first of two tryout events in the City of Long Branch for...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP TRYING TO LOCATE A MISSING PERSON

State Police Seeking the Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Bayonne Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Jeseph Song, 25, of Bayonne, N.J. Jeseph was last seen on the evening of May 22 wearing a black tee-shirt with a...
BAYONNE, NJ
FREEHOLD: MONMOUTH COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE CELEBRATES RAISING OF THE PRIDE FLAG

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey was honored to be joined today by LGBTQ+ Law Enforcement Liaisons from across the county and state, as well as prominent LGBTQ+ community leaders, for a ceremonial raising of the Pride Flag, which will remain up directly in front of MCPO headquarters for the remainder of June’s Pride Month.
TOMS RIVER: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR AGGRAVATED ARSON

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced on June 3, 2022, that Jamal Preston, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was sentenced by the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, J.S.C., to seven years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of a previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Arson – by purposely or knowingly placing another in danger of death or bodily injury – in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a(1). This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Preston will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Judge Ryan also sentenced Preston to seven years NJSP in connection with a previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Arson – with purpose to destroy the building or structure of another – in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a(2), these charges arose out of an incident that occurred in Lakewood Township on August 22, 2020. Finally Judge Ryan sentenced Preston to eighteen months NJSP in connection to a previously entered guilty plea to an unrelated charge of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d, in connection with an incident that occurred two days earlier in Berkeley Township on August 20, 2020. The sentences will run concurrently. Preston pled guilty to all charges before Judge Ryan on January 13, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
EDISON: NJSP ARREST FUGITIVE WANTED FOR MURDER

The New Jersey State Police have arrested Gerard Roane, 27, of Richmond, VA, who was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Richmond, VA on May 16. During the investigation, State Police detectives were contacted by the Richmond Police Department to assist with locating Roane. Through various investigative means, detectives determined that Roane was staying at a residence in Edison, N.J.
EDISON, NJ
LONG BRANCH: POLICE PREPARING FOR TALK OF ANOTHER POP UP PARTY

From of the Office of the Director of Public Safety:. The Long Branch Department of Public Safety wants to advise our citizens and business owners that we are aware of an unsanctioned pop-up party in Long Branch on June 19th and assure you that we are actively monitoring the situation. The Long Branch Police Department is coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of our community.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR ASSISTANCE WITH FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Fatal Crash Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with a fatal hit-and-run crash investigation that killed Felipe Dos-Santos, 31, of Elizabeth, N.J. on May 25. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:45 a.m.,...
ELIZABETH, NJ
MIDDLETOWN: TOWNSHIP AND BOARD OF ED VOTING AND JOINING TOGETHER TO HAVE CLASS III ARMED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS IN EACH SCHOOL IN THE DISTRICT

Middletown Township and the Board of Education (BOE) today announced a joint decision to implement increased police security at all 16 public schools effective Wednesday, June 1stthrough the remainder of the school year. This will be on the agenda and discussed at the Tuesday, May 31st BOE Workshop Meeting. “The...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
BAYVILLE: MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO CARJACKING

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 1, 2022, John Bailey, 35, of Bayville, pled guilty before the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, to Carjacking in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-2, in connection with an incident that occurred in Lakewood Township on December 5, 2018. At the time of Bailey’s sentencing on August 12, 2022, the State will be recommending a term of 25 years New Jersey State Prison – subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WARETOWN: JOIN OCEAN COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS IN CELEBRATING NATIONAL TRAILS DAY

From nature walks to making crafts to a bicycle safety demonstration, Ocean County will celebrate National Trails Day on June 4 highlighting the Waretown section of the County’s Barnegat Branch Trail. “This is a great opportunity to learn more about the Barnegat Branch Trail which runs from Barnegat Township...
Politics
SOMERSET: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP LOCATING THESE MEN

Pictured is a State Police sketch of a man who Somerset County officials say tried to sexually attack a woman on a park trail in Franklin on Monday, May 16, 2022. A man riding a bicycle on Six Mile Run near Blackwells Mills Road and Canal Road got off the bike and attacked the woman around 6:15 p.m., the county prosecutor’s office said.
TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRIKE UNDER INVESTIGATION

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on May 29, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Toms River Township Police were notified that a pedestrian had been struck by a marked Toms River Township Police vehicle in the area of Fischer Boulevard and Adams Avenue. An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has determined that William Carberry, 42, of Toms River, was attempting to cross Fischer Boulevard when he was struck by a Toms River Township Police vehicle that was headed northbound on Fischer Boulevard. Mr. Carberry was originally transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River, but then flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries. Mr. Carberry is listed in stable condition.
JACKSON: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a structure fire at the Burger King on North County Line Road. Multiple stations are on site. Heavy fire on the roof of the building. This is a developing story and information will be provided as new details arise. If possible avoid the area as traffic is likely to be delayed and backed up.
TOMS RIVER: ENJOY BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S BRUNCH AT MATHIS HOUSE

Gather the ladies and dress in your black dresses, hats and gloves for a simply glamorous brunch. Spend time sipping tea, enjoying delicious gourmet food, live piano and violin music. The Mathis House will be perfectly decorated in teal, candles, pearls and flowers. This the perfect day to celebrate birthdays and special occasions. The cost is $50 per person plus gratuity. Menu includes:

