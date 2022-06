(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Family YMCA and Can Play Sports are making sure every kid has a chance to play this summer. The two groups are partnering to create the Courage Baseball/Softball League for area youth who might not be able to participate in other summertime sports. The leagues are adapted for players from preschool through age 18 with cognitive, physical, or other conditions. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Montgomery County Family YMCA Executive Director Carrie Shalters says the games give a chance for everyone to get involved.

