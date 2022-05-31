ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Corner: Notable June Events

Cover picture for the articleJune 1-Aug. 15: Swim into Dauphin County Library System’s summer reading program, with activities related to “Oceans of Possibilities.” Register online and then stop by the library to grab your summer reading grab and go bag, while supplies last. www.dcls.org. Free Shakespeare. June 3-18: Don’t miss...

abc27.com

Midstate Markers-J.E.B. Stuart raids Dillsburg

Dillsburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Not every historical marker in the state of Pennsylvania is erected by the State of Pennsylvania. Case in point, a marker put up in 1990, by the Northern York County Historical and Preservation Society. Located on Baltimore Street, not far from the Dill Tavern, it commemorates the day in 1863 when Jeb Stuart and his Confederate Cavalry rode through Dillsburg.
DILLSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg State Street construction plans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is holding the first of three public meetings on June 2, at the Harrisburg School District Administration Building, to discuss the plan for construction on State Street; The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. The initial plan for the development was...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Perry County Events - June 1, 2022

— — — Thursday, June 2: Central Pennsylvania World War II Roundtable meeting online, 7 p.m. Author and historian John C. McManus speaking. Information and Zoom password at www.centralpaww2roundtable.org. Friday, June 3: Dinner on the Tavern Green, evening of music, dining, raffles hosted by Friends of Clarks Ferry...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg teachers and staffers receive free lunch

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Nearly 900 Harrisburg School District teachers and staffers got a free lunch on Wednesday as the school year nears an end. The district received the lunch and drinks from Alabama-based Milo's Tea Company as a show of gratitude for teachers' hard work. Markisha Peace, an educator...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man hopes to open food truck at former Allison Hill eyesore

As an enforcement technician with Harrisburg’s sanitation department, Howard Drayton takes pride in the city. It’s partly why he’s proposing to open a food truck at the corner of North 14th and Market streets in the city’s Allison Hill section. He wants to transform a vacant lot at 1400 Market St. where people used to dump trash into a thriving takeout food business.
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Harrisburg shares new proposal for State Street project, residents offer input at public meeting

Proposed plans for a State Street construction project were on the table for discussion, literally, at a meeting with residents on Thursday. Local residents roamed the Harrisburg School District Administration building, looking at draft proposals and sharing their opinions with city officials and representatives from Dawood Engineering, Inc., which provides services to the city.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Vehicle fire in Susquehanna Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire occurred on the 3500 block of Fulton Aly in Susquehanna Township at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. The vehicle was near a garage and multiple fire companies responded to the scene. As of 11:51 p.m. there are no known injuries....
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Milo's Tea Company aims to make a difference in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Teachers in the Harrisburg School District received a free lunch on Wednesday in appreciation of their service in education. Milo's Tea Company honored education staff by dropping off complimentary lunches and carafes of the company's famous sweet tea to the district's eleven elementary, middle and high schools and its new virtual learning academy.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg police investigating late-night shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting occurred in Harrisburg near 16th Street and Regina Street in Harrisburg at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. When officers arrived on the scene they found that two people were shot. One was a 32-year man and the other was a juvenile. Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Downtown Rebound: Harrisburg-based nonprofit helps PA towns envision a brighter tomorrow.

For the past 35 years, a unique nonprofit has quietly been making a difference in hundreds of cities and towns across Pennsylvania. Based in Midtown Harrisburg, the PA Downtown Center (PDC) is powered by a staff of urban and regional planners, preservationists and designers passionate about working with communities and community organizations to help them undertake strategic revitalization plans.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg to start on-demand public transportation

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg and the surrounding region is the Midstate’s largest urbanized area without a public transportation system – until now. RabbitTransit and Franklin County are working to launch an on-demand transit service that starts at only two dollars. It’s called “Stop Hopper.” Chambersburg is in the service area of RabbitTransit, but does not have a regular transit service.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Philadelphia--is the cost worth it?

(Lotfi/Adobe Stock Images) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is known for the liberty bell, its rich history, and the delicious Philly cheesesteak. Yes, the cheesesteak. Given it's one of the largest cities in the state, some of the wealthiest neighborhoods are located here. We compiled a list of the most expensive places to live in Philadelphia and the results may surprise you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theburgnews.com

HIP History: Former Harrisburg journalist publishes book about the city in the ’70s, in time for anniversary of historic flood

Anita Harris hasn’t lived in Harrisburg for years, but the memories of her time here have always had a hold on her. Harris’ experience as a young reporter in the city during the 1970s shaped her career and life and is a story she constantly revisits. It’s a tale that Harris recently released in her memoir, “The View From Third Street: Ani and the Harrisburg Independent Press.”
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster Woman Charged With Theft From Giant Food Store

LANCASTER, PA — A resident of Lancaster has been arrested by the Manheim Township Police Department and charged with Retail Theft. Authorities state that 45-year-old Fior M. Vallejo was charged with Retail Theft on May 31, 2022 after employees of the Giant Food Store, located at 1605 Lititz Pike in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, contacted the police. Vallejo was reportedly witnessed concealing several items for sale and leaving the store without paying for them. The total loss was $59.45.
LANCASTER, PA

