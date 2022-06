Husband and wife Emily and Seth Britt always wanted a place to escape their busy city life in Columbus, Ohio. After a year or so of planning, the pair turned their dream into reality by building their first shipping container home. Nowadays, the Britts have their own company called The Box Hop, where they rent out container homes, which they design and build, as short term vacation retreats. The newest addition to their portfolio is a five bedroom cabin called The Hygge Box Hop situated in a remote site in Rockbridge, just 12 miles from Hocking Hills State Park.

