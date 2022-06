The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 48-year-old at-risk missing person, David Quiroz, who was last seen on June 1, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Quiroz was last seen walking away from his care facility in the 1000 block of Walnut Avenue. Quiroz suffers from medical conditions and may easily become disoriented. He left on foot and likes to frequent local convenience stores. Missing person Quiroz has been reported missing previously and has been located in the surrounding area.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO