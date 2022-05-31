mignolo presents Spring for Spring Dance Festival

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Season Subscription and Flex Pass Packages for the 2022-23 season at Centenary Stage Company will be on-sale starting June 1, 2022. For their 37th season, Centenary Stage Company, a not-for-profit professional theatre company located in Hackettstown, NJ, has prepared a full schedule of professional theatrical performances. The Professional Theatre Series will include performances of Cinderella, Ladykillers, and the World Premiere production of Off the Map by Christine Foster, Fringe Festival performances of The Artist Will Be with You in a Moment and My Witch, concert performances by Danny Farinacci Quartet, Damn Tall Buildings, returning artist Chuchito Valdez as well as the return of the NEXTStage Repertory student productions and the Women Playwrights Series readings are just some of the many events scheduled for CSC’s 2022-2023 season.
