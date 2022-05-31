ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metuchen, NJ

mignolo presents Spring for Spring Dance Festival

 2 days ago
(METUCHEN, NJ) -- Mignolo Dance presents the Spring for Spring Dance Festival on Friday, June 3rd in the Metuchen Town Plaza and Saturday, June 4th at Mignolo Arts Center. Performances start at 6:00pm each night. Experience a collection of carefully curated local choreographers and their new and existing pieces....

New Jersey Stage

Plainfield Symphony presents 2022 Garden Tour on Saturday

(PLAINFIELD, NJ) -- The Plainfield Symphony presents its 2022 Garden Tour on Saturday, June 4th from noon to 4:00pm. Tour seven delightful residential gardens in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Plainfield. Drive or walk the two-mile loop. In the gardens, enjoy musical performances by Plainfield Symphony musicians and see local artists at work.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC Presents Reading of Vivid Stage's "Soft Animals"

(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a reading of Vivid Stage’s new play Soft Animals by Erin Mallon and directed by Laura Ekstrand, part of NJPAC Stage Exchange on Tuesday June 7th at 7:00pm. What would your life be like if you couldn’t feel physical pain? If your body had a mind of its own? What if you never fell asleep? How about if you remembered every single thing you’ve ever felt, thought or experienced?
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Howell PAL Theater Company presents "Les Misérables" School Edition at The Strand

(LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- The Howell PAL Theater Company, one of the only Police Athletic League theater companies in the state of New Jersey, presents their teen summer show, Les Misérables School Edition on July 8-9 at The Strand in Lakewood. Performances are at 7:30pm. The play is performed entirely by students. Winner of over 100 international awards and seen by over 70 million, Les Misérables is the world’s longest running musical — a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo's novel and featuring one of the most memorable scores of all time. The multi-award-winning play is as groundbreaking today as it was when it first premiered in London in 1985.
HOWELL, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Taste Trenton Returns June 10-12

(TRENTON, NJ) -- Taste Trenton has registered about 40 restaurants to welcome “food tourists” as part of a self-guided tour of the capital city’s restaurants during the weekend of June 10th through 12th. This not-for-profit effort, initially begun in 2016, is designed to introduce Trenton residents and guests from across the region to the vast culinary and eating options available in many corners of the city. What began as a single day event with just a dozen restaurant in the Chambersburg region, has evolved to three days and an ever-expanding and changing list of participating restaurants.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC presents The Simon & Garfunkel Story in March

(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents The Simon & Garfunkel Story on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:30pm. This immersive and transcendent experience chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. The show tells the story from their humble beginnings when they were known as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s, to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than a half-million fans in attendance.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Panic! At The Disco Announce New Album and World Tour

Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum band, Panic! At The Disco will release their seventh studio album, VIVA LAS VENGEANCE, on August 19th on Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. The band has also announced THE VIVA LAS VENGEANCE TOUR, their global headlining arena run kicking off September 8th, which includes shows with MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers at Madison Square Garden in NYC on September 23rd and Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on September 30th.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

CDC Theatre presents "A Bronx Tale"

(CRANFORD, NJ) -- Get tickets now for a one weekend only special production of the musical A Bronx Tale from June 17-19 at CDC Theatre in Cranford. The play is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s with all the pop styles of the time: Doo-wop, Frank Sinatra-style ballads, R&B and Motown.
CRANFORD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Belmar Arts Center Wants To Honor David Sancious

(BELMAR, NJ) -- Belmar Arts Center was founded in 2004. The town of Belmar has given them total support from the beginning. Belmar is about to celebrate its 150th Anniversary and Belmar Arts has come up with an idea that will live beyond the sesquicentennial birthday celebration and contribute to life, music, and art in Belmar for years to come. They want to honor the musician David Sancious, who grew up in the town and helped inspire the name E Street Band, as a way of reflecting their appreciation for their 18 years of generosity, support, and partnership.
BELMAR, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Tickets for the 2022-23 Season at Centenary Stage Company Go On Sale June 1st

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Season Subscription and Flex Pass Packages for the 2022-23 season at Centenary Stage Company will be on-sale starting June 1, 2022. For their 37th season, Centenary Stage Company, a not-for-profit professional theatre company located in Hackettstown, NJ, has prepared a full schedule of professional theatrical performances. The Professional Theatre Series will include performances of Cinderella, Ladykillers, and the World Premiere production of Off the Map by Christine Foster, Fringe Festival performances of The Artist Will Be with You in a Moment and My Witch, concert performances by Danny Farinacci Quartet, Damn Tall Buildings, returning artist Chuchito Valdez as well as the return of the NEXTStage Repertory student productions and the Women Playwrights Series readings are just some of the many events scheduled for CSC’s 2022-2023 season.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Imperial Brass presents "Americans We" in Westfield

(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- Imperial Brass presents a concert program entitled “Americans We” on Saturday, June 4th at 7:30pm. The concert takes place at The Redeemer Lutheran Church in Westfield and will include Gilbert Vinter’s “Symphony of Marches” plus music by Leroy Anderson, George Gershwin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Henry Fillmore and others.
WESTFIELD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Paper Mill Playhouse's Annual Gala Raises Close To $1.2 Million

(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse, along with the Gala Chairs Sofia and Peter Cocoziello, announced that the theater’s annual Gala, which was held at the Hilton Short Hills on Friday, May 20, was sold out and raised almost $1.2 million with the most successful Live Auction in Paper Mill's 84-year history.
New Jersey Stage

Deep Cut Gardens to host Open House

(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- Discover Deep Cut Gardens and all its charms during an Open House on Saturday, June 4. From 10:00am-2:00pm. Deep Cut Gardens, located on Red Hill Road, Middletown, will offer garden tours, demonstrations, children’s activities and more. Explore the park in its full glory with displays and gardens in peak bloom. Admission and parking are free.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Theater Project presents Summer Improv Class for Kids 12-17

(UNION, NJ) -- The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, is offering a three-week Improv Workshop for kids 12-17 from July 11-29. The workshop will meet Monday through Friday, 6:00pm - 7:30pm, with a final free performance for friends and family Friday, July 28. Sessions will be held at the Boys and Girls Club of Union, 1050 Jeanette Ave, in Union Township, NJ.
UNION, NJ
New Jersey Stage

MPAC presents The Mavericks

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The Mavericks return to Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Tuesday, June 21 at 8:00pm as part of their En Español World Tour. Widely respected as one of the most dynamic live music bands in the country with a passionately dedicated fan base that embraces their genre-bending eclecticism, they return to MPAC with an added multi-cultural/bilingual energy added to their musical melting pot. Tickets range from $39-$79.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

