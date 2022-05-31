ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Libraries Collecting School Supplies for Teachers Through July 18th

By Ryan O'Bryan
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

School is out for the summer across the Evansville area and while both teachers and students are enjoying a much-needed break from the books, most teachers are already looking ahead to the start of the school year (I know, I'm married to one). They're looking at the list of students they'll...

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

See How Your Donation to the 911 Gives Hope Toy Drive Impacts Children in Evansville Hospitals Beyond the Holidays

Every year since 2008, we've set up at the east side Walmart in Evansville during the weekend following Thanksgiving for the annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive with the goal of having you help us fill a 53-foot trailer full of toys for kids spending the holidays in area hospitals. Thanks to your incredible, yet not surprising, generosity, the trailer is always beyond full of board games, coloring books, crayons, action figures, dolls, and other toys once the 60-hour drive comes to a close that Sunday evening. Over the following week, members of 911 Gives Hope and other volunteers sort all those toys by age and gender before they deliver them to the facilities a couple of weeks later where they will be distributed to the kids in their care spending an extended amount of time in those facilities. Again, thanks to your tremendous generosity, each facility receives so many toys, they're able to give them to kids well beyond the holiday season. Typically, once we drop off the toys, we rarely get to see the impact they have on the kids they're designed for. However, a recent e-mail sent by the Ronald McDonald House confirms your donations are doing exactly what they are intended to do.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky Non-Profit is Seeking Your Shoe Donations to Help Haiti

Friends of Sinners Recovery Program here in Owensboro is hosting the 'Feet of Jesus' donation drive to help those in need in Haiti and you can help. Friends of Sinners is a Christ-centered residential substance recovery program focusing on the restoration and reconciliation of men and women to Christ through biblical truths, accountability, and life skills. The organization began in 2009 and continues to thrive today.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Reitz Memorial High School student-athlete honored with statewide award

An Evansville high schooler is one of four Indiana student athletes being recognized through a statewide award. Evansville resident and Reitz Memorial High School student Dominic Norman has been announced as a recipient of a 2022 Thomas A. Brady MD Comeback Scholarship Award. The award is presented by Forté Orthopedic...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Education
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
My 1053 WJLT

Who Makes The Best Donuts in The Evansville, Indiana Area? Vote Now

For some of us, we could celebrate National Donut Day every day. The very first job I ever applied for was at Burr's Donuts in Princeton. I can still remember the smell, and oh that chocolate icing. It's probably a good thing that I didn't get the job, I would've gotten fired trying to find out that secret recipe. Actually, I'm still looking for that unique chocolate icing, if anybody happens to know it!
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville veteran organization in need of laundry supplies

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The American Legion Auxiliary, Kapperman Post #44 in Newburgh is asking for your help to support a local veteran organization in need. The Post says laundry supplies are needed at Lucas Place II, an organization in Evansville that provides permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans with disabilities. “This is a great […]
WEHT/WTVW

Big Top bringing in big changes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Big changes are coming to Evansville’s Big Top Drive-In! Joe Hardesty recently took over the classic food stop on West Maryland Street. He says he wants to make several renovations to the restaurant, of which includes the restoration of the Big Top’s Big Clown. Hardesty took to social media, looking for […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#High School#The New School#Calculators
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky’s 400-Mile Sale Will Cover the Commonwealth [VIDEO]

For the avid yard sale patron, I wouldn't be a bit surprised if the annual 400-mile yard sale is like Christmas--with a big red heart emoji on the calendar app and everything. And it's not like there wouldn't be a connection. I know we're still more than six months away from the holiday season, but I'm guessing if you found the "perfect" item for someone on your shopping list, you'd snag it and hang on to it...regardless of the time of year.
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

You Can Go on a Paranormal Investigation of a Haunted New Harmony, Indiana Building

Who doesn't love a good ghost story? Something about the darkness outside, and hearing a spooky tale that sends shivers down your spine is just the perfect addition to a nice night. I remember as a kid my friends and I would tell some ghost tales (that we probably made up, or heard somewhere) and would scare the crap out of each other. Ever since then, I've always loved learning about the creepier things, and I'm fascinated with the haunted history of places.
NEW HARMONY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EWSU suspends heavy trash pickup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) shared a message from Republic Services explaining why they’re suspending heavy trash pickup temporarily. “Effective immediately, due to delays caused by the Memorial Day holiday and its impact on driver labor, all heavy trash pickups scheduled this week have been suspended,” said an EWSU […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Evansville woman found

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – UPDATE: According to EPD PIO Anna Gray, she has been found safe. A missing Evansville woman is believed to be in possible danger. Zoe Watts, 18, has gone missing. She was last heard from on May 18, and her last whereabouts were in Evansville. She has been described as 5’7″ and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Free Father’s Day Breakfast

The City of Henderson Parks & Recreation Department will host a Father’s Day Breakfast Celebration at the John F. Kennedy Community Center on Saturday, June 11. All fathers and children are invited to this FREE Breakfast that will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. All you care to...
HENDERSON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Newburgh, IN Announces Date and Details for Heavy Trash Pick-Up This Summer

This seems to be a really popular time of the year for folks to do some serious cleaning, and along with that usually comes some serious trash. If you're like me, you've amassed quite the collection of 'stuff' over the last several months, and it's just taking up space in your garage, basement, closets, or random corners of your house. Now is the time to figure out what can stay and what needs to go. If you live in Newburgh, you might want to start making those decisions sooner rather than later.
NEWBURGH, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Cheap Evansville Area Date Ideas: $5 Movies and More

Hi. I'm Kat and I am what some might call a "thrifter." Others might even call me cheap. The bottom line is that I don't like to pay full price for anything and I am always looking for ways to save money. In fact, if I can't get it at a discount, I'm typically not interested - this goes for clothes, cars, and even experiences. Like you, I work hard for my money and I want to hang on to as much of it as I can to make it go as far as it can.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky’s Free Fishing Weekend Is Days Away

How does the old song go? "You get a line, and I'll get a pole; we'll go fishin' in the crawdad hole?" Yeah that's it. But you can forget about the crawdad hole. You have, ahem, bigger FISH to fry. FREE FISHING IN KENTUCKY. Kentucky's annual free fishing weekend is...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Restaurants in the Southern Indiana Area with Spectacular Views

As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Top 10 Gyms in the Evansville Area According to Your Votes

In a proclamation signed on April 29, 2022, United States President, Joe Biden declared that the month of May to be named National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. An official statement from the White House says,. Fitness and sports are not only good for our physical health, they also improve...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy