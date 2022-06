Since the concept of Bitcoin mining came into being, Bitcoin miners have hoarded the proceeds of their activities. Because of their substantial cash flow, these miners were able to keep a significant amount of their stash from mining Bitcoin, while continuing to operate. Recent market trends, however, have caused a nosedive in the profitability of bitcoin mining, forcing miners to tap into their BTC reserves and sell to stay afloat.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO