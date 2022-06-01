Driver killed in high-speed crash after car slams through wall, into backyard of La Verne home

The driver of a fast-moving car was killed Tuesday morning when the vehicle slammed into the backyard of a home in La Verne, officials said.

The crash happened about 9:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Baseline Road, where the car jumped a curb and went through an outdoor wall that borders the property.

Video from AIR7 HD showed firefighters assessing the mangled wreckage of the vehicle.

The deceased individual, the only occupant of the car, was not immediately identified. Officials said there was only one man in the wreck.

"At this time the driver is only identified as a 48-year-old man of La Verne," said California Highway Patrol Officer Rodrigo Jimenez. "The driver was pronounced deceased on scene."

There were no reports of injuries to any residents of the house.

Investigators said speed was a factor in the crash. Whether DUI was involved was unconfirmed.

"As the vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai, was approaching a right-hand curve on the roadway, the driver lost control veered north struck a curb a wall and rolled into the back yard of a residence," Officer Jimenez said.

A neighbor said when he heard a loud bang, he went outside to try to rescue the driver.

"As soon as we climbed up the wall, we noticed a car was there and the car was on fire," neighbor Alesio Capra said. "Then we noticed there was a male person in there and it looked like he was decapitated."

Residents who live in the area told Eyewitness News they are no strangers to speeding in the area and witnessing car crashes.

"There are no lights, no nothing. No stop signs," Capra said. "We addressed the city a couple times to do something [about] the speed. A life has to go for them to hopefully do something, maybe. Like I said we spoke to the city council."

Baseline Road was closed in both directions at the crash site as the California Highway Patrol conducted a investigation.