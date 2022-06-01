ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Verne, CA

Driver killed in high-speed crash after car slams through wall, into backyard of La Verne home

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMEYk_0fvtFQl900

The driver of a fast-moving car was killed Tuesday morning when the vehicle slammed into the backyard of a home in La Verne, officials said.

The crash happened about 9:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Baseline Road, where the car jumped a curb and went through an outdoor wall that borders the property.

Video from AIR7 HD showed firefighters assessing the mangled wreckage of the vehicle.

The deceased individual, the only occupant of the car, was not immediately identified. Officials said there was only one man in the wreck.

"At this time the driver is only identified as a 48-year-old man of La Verne," said California Highway Patrol Officer Rodrigo Jimenez. "The driver was pronounced deceased on scene."

There were no reports of injuries to any residents of the house.

Investigators said speed was a factor in the crash. Whether DUI was involved was unconfirmed.

"As the vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai, was approaching a right-hand curve on the roadway, the driver lost control veered north struck a curb a wall and rolled into the back yard of a residence," Officer Jimenez said.

A neighbor said when he heard a loud bang, he went outside to try to rescue the driver.

"As soon as we climbed up the wall, we noticed a car was there and the car was on fire," neighbor Alesio Capra said. "Then we noticed there was a male person in there and it looked like he was decapitated."

Residents who live in the area told Eyewitness News they are no strangers to speeding in the area and witnessing car crashes.

"There are no lights, no nothing. No stop signs," Capra said. "We addressed the city a couple times to do something [about] the speed. A life has to go for them to hopefully do something, maybe. Like I said we spoke to the city council."

Baseline Road was closed in both directions at the crash site as the California Highway Patrol conducted a investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
pasadenanow.com

Driver Crashes, Car Bursts Into Flames As Pasadena Police Pursuit Ends

A police pursuit ended in a fiery crash Wednesday night after the suspect lost control of his sedan and collided with trees on Sunset Avenue near Cedar Street. Police said the suspect fled and despite an intensive manhunt remains at large Thursday morning. Pasadena police Lt. Sean Dawkins said the...
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on South Towne Avenue [Pomona, CA]

POMONA, CA (June 1, 2022) – An unidentified individual lost their life following a pedestrian crash on South Towne Avenue Sunday evening. The accident happened 8:28 p.m. at the 1600 block of South Towne Avenue on May 29th involving an unknown vehicle and a pedestrian, per initial reports. Furthermore,...
POMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
La Verne, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
La Verne, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
paininthepass.info

Disabled Big Rig Broke Down On Highway 138 And Interstate 15 On Ramp In The Cajon Pass Thursday Morning

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Traffic on eastbound Highway 138 was backed up for miles Thursday morning after a big rig became disabled across traffic lanes. California Highway Patrol and a tow truck responded to the disabled big rig that was reported at about 9:18am Thursday June 2, 2022 on Hwy 138. The big rig was blocking both eastbound Hwy 138 lanes and the on ramp to southbound Interstate 15.
PHELAN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Eyewitness News
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Motorist Killed in Crash in La Verne

Authorities Wednesday identified a motorist who was killed when a car crashed into the backyard of a home in the La Verne area. Paramedics sent to the 4300 block of St. Mark Avenue, near Baseline Road, at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No other injuries were reported.
LA VERNE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Bicyclist dies after being involved in a traffic collision with two vehicles in Rancho Cucamonga

A bicyclist succumbed to the injuries he suffered after a traffic collision with two vehicles in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on May 30 at 10:23 p.m. on Foothill Boulevard near Baker Avenue. Through investigation, deputies determined that a 44-year-old Rancho Cucamonga...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Nationwide Report

Woman dead, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle accident on 91 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

Woman dead, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle accident on 91 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday morning, a woman lost her life while two other people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Long Beach. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident took place a little before 1 a.m. in the area of the 91 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard [...]
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
paininthepass.info

Motorcycle Rider Transported To The Hospital After Crash On I-15 before Hwy 138

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A wreck on southbound Interstate 15 on Tuesday morning sent a motorcyclist to the hospital via ambulance. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving two vehicles. The accident was reported at 9:30am, Tuesday May 31, 2022. Just before Highway 138 exit on southbound I-15. Two vehicles were involved in the collision were a sliver Toyota Corolla and a unknown type of motorcycle.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a tree in Orange

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on May 28, Orange Police Officers responded to the 3100 block of N. Tustin St. regarding a report of a motorcycle colliding with a tree. Officers and firefighters with the Orange Fire Department located a male adult motorcyclist deceased at the scene. All lanes of traffic...
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
119K+
Followers
12K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy