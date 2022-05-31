ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

VIDEO: Win Up to $200 Catching Snakeheads with Upper Bay Tagging Program

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) needs a few good anglers—to help them track about 500 Northern snakeheads they’ve tagged...

CBS Baltimore

Gift Cards Being Offered To Fishers Who Catch Tagged Northern Snakeheads

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are partnering to offer gift cards to fishers who reel in the invasive northern snakeheads. In an effort to track and contain the species, the agencies are placing yellow or blue tags on up to 500 northern snakeheads and offering gift cards of $10 and $200 depending on the tag to people who catch them. The reward is in place until 2024. The person who harvests the fish is must report the tag number to USFWS at 800-448-8322 and take a picture of the specimen in order to qualify. “By measuring the amount of northern snakehead harvested, the agencies will learn if population benchmarks are being reached and help control the spread of the species,” Maryland DNR said in a news release. Found in parts of the Chesapeake Bay and the Blackwater River, the northern snakehead eats other fish, and is one of the top predators in the upper parts of the bay and the river. Harvesting snakeheads will reduce “predation pressure” on other species, and the invasive fish is reportedly “flavorful and nutrious,” per Maryland DNR.  
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland’s Wild Turtles Are On The Move

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Wild turtles are currently heading to their breeding and nesting sites throughout Maryland. During this time of year, wild turtles can often be seen crossing roads and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources urges drivers to be cautious and give turtles a “brake.”. Common turtles...
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Bring Back the Brook Trout: DNR to Restore Unique Severn River Stream

Maryland regulators have given a green light to a controversial restoration project in the state’s only Coastal Plain stream to have supported brook trout until recently. The Maryland Department of the Environment recently approved a proposal by the state’s Department of Natural Resources to restore a portion of Jabez Branch, a tributary of the Severn River in Anne Arundel County.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

State Officials Urge Marylanders To ‘Know Your Zone’ As Hurricane Season Starts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With hurricane season now underway, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management is reminding residents to “Know Your Zone” in the event of an evacuation order due to severe weather. The state has three zones — marked A, B and C — covering coastal areas along the Eastern and Western Shores of the Chesapeake Bay, the beach areas of Wicomico and Worcester counties, and southern counties on the Potomac River. According to the agency, 2020 set a record for named hurricanes on the Atlantic coast. Last September, the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought severe winds — including tornados — and...
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

$3 Million Wetlands Funding to Protect Delmarva Bird Habitat

We are learning that the Chesapeake Bay region will get a share of the $78 million. approved through a federal grant program called the North American Wetlands Conservation. Of that sum, $1 million is for the Delmarva peninsula, an area on the mid-Atlantic shore encompassing most of Delaware and parts of Maryland and Virginia. Titled “Delmarva Oasis I”, this proposal was submitted by Ducks Unlimited in partnership with nonprofits and private landowners who are providing $2 million in matching funds. The money will be spent on permanently protecting over a thousand acres of wetlands.
POLITICS
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Visit Yorktown

Fun awaits the entire family. Soak up the sun on the beach, ride through town on a Segway tour, and dine in restaurants offering spectacular waterfront views. Enjoy private, intimate sails or group tours that take you up and down the York River where you may spot dolphins and other wildlife. Our waterfront farmers market is one of the most unique in Hampton Roads—offering spectacular views of the York River, food trucks, and a variety of vendors and artists. Park your car and let us do the driving. The complimentary Trolley is one of the best ways to see Historic Yorktown.
LIFESTYLE
Virginia Mercury

Invasive fire ants continue their march across Virginia

As a young boy in Connecticut, Alvin Cajigas played with harmless ants. When he was 11 and living in Puerto Rico, he came across a mound of dirt a few inches tall. He knocked the top off with a finger. “Hundreds of ants, or thousands of ants, came swarming out,” recalled Cajigas, now in his […] The post Invasive fire ants continue their march across Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Family To Donate Wheelchair, Raise Funds In Memory Of Son With Special Needs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Timothy “Timmy” Johnson’s parents marked his 25th birthday Wednesday by sorting through old pictures at their Howard County home.  “He fit so much into that life and blessed so many people with his presence,” Timmy’s father, Philip Johnson, said. “I just recall a person who lived a full life.” Timmy died on May 7, 25 days shy of his 25th birthday. He had cerebral palsy, a feeding and seizure disorder, an intellectual disability, and was legally blind. “Even though he had these disabilities, there was nothing stopping him from participating with his family,” Timmy’s mother, Karen Johnson, said. “We didn’t...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Boat Collision in Middle River Causes Injuries, Damages Vessels

A nighttime collision between two powerboats in Middle River nearly sinks one of the boats and sends three boaters to the hospital. Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) say Sunday night around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a boat collision on Middle River in Bowleys Quarters. Police found that two cabin cruiser-type powerboats had crashed into each other—a 1997 S2 Yachts Pursuit and a 2004 Cruiser.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Wbaltv.com

Very hot for Maryland, thunderstorms in forecast for Thursday

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says today will be another hot and humid one as temperatures will climb to the mid 90's. There is a small chance of spotty showers this evening. Thursday will be in impact weather day, because of potential powerful thunderstorms that could hit the area in the afternoon and early evening. The storms could produce damaging winds, hail , and even a isolated tornado. After the rain the temps will come back down to normal for this time of year into the 80's.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Strong Storms Expected This Afternoon & Evening

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Alert Day is underway for Thursday afternoon into the night. A strong cold front will track across Maryland, triggering strong to severe storms. A very hot and sticky airmass is in place, with midday temperatures already in the low 80s. That’s creating a very unstable atmosphere that’s ripe for severe storms.  Some places will make a run at the mid to upper 80s before storms move in. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Maryland under a slight risk for severe weather. Think of slight as a 2 out of 5 on the scale with 5 being the highest threat and...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Maryland bill proposed after WUSA9 investigation now law

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A bill proposed in the Maryland legislature in response to a WUSA9 investigation exposing allegations of home appraisal bias will now become law and goes into effect on October 1. Maryland HB 1097 creates a task force to study the misvalue and undervaluation of...
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Kelly Schulz launches Law Enforcement for Kelly coalition

Republican Maryland governor candidate Kelly Schulz launched a Law Enforcement for Kelly campaign coalition yesterday. "No other candidate in the race has received such strong and explicit backing from law enforcement leaders like Kelly Schulz has," a statement issued by the campaign said. "With the backing of seven current sheriffs, law enforcement across the state know that Kelly Schulz is the only candidate who will take action to address violent crime and who will undoubtedly stand up for and support them."
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

