The Dallas Cowboys would be wise to continue to bolster coordinator Dan Quinn’s defense, and there is one player that is still available that they should target. This offseason, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was the most popular head coaching candidate in the cycle. Even though he interviewed for nearly every vacancy, Quinn opted to return to the Cowboys. That is obviously great news for Dallas, since he played a significant role in the defense improving drastically.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO