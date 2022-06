The Weeknd has secured an official sponsor for his first stadium tour and in doing so becomes the first artist to integrate Web 3.0 tech into a global concert tour. Binance this week announced the news that it is linking up with the Canadian performer for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour to provide “an enhanced fan experience.” Said “experience” will manifest in a number of ways, including via a collaboration with The Weeknd’s creative incubator HXOUSE to produce an exclusive NFT collection and co-branded branded merch.

MUSIC ・ 13 HOURS AGO