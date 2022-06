The first weekend of June is here, and Netflix isn't wasting any time in stocking its streaming library with fresh titles from the June 2022 content list. After checking off the final additions from May earlier in the week, the streamer this weekend will be treating subscribers to eight new additions from this month's list of arriving titles. Of the new additions, seven will be Netflix originals, with one of the most anticipated additions being the Season 2 premiere of Floor Is Lava, the buzzed-about game show that turns the iconic childhood game into a real-life obstacle course.

