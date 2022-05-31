ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Federico Valverde makes tongue-in-cheek joke that 'watching my son is harder than marking Andy Robertson' in an interview with his kid on his shoulders after Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win Champions League

By Jack Bezants for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Federico Valverde made a cheeky joke that looking after his son is harder than marking Andy Robertson after Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win the Champions League final on Saturday night.

Valverde was giving an interview on the Stade de France pitch in the aftermath of his side's victory and he had his son on his shoulders. But the young Valverde was not sitting still and kept trying to grab hold of Valverde's medal, leaving the Real star focusing more attention on him than the interview he was giving.

When quizzed about how he combated Robertson's forward forays from left-back, Valverde joked: 'Watching my son is harder work than marking Robertson!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rl7Ix_0fvtE9Bu00
Federico Valverde gave a solid display against Andy Robertson in the Champions League final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17cgVj_0fvtE9Bu00
Afterwards, in an interview with his son on his shoulders, Valverde joked it was harder looking after his kid than to mark Robertson during the match
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17WvPc_0fvtE9Bu00

As well as stifling Robertson, Valverde made a key contribution in attack by providing the assist for Vinicius Jr and his matchwinner in the second half.

But Uruguay international Valverde, 23, admitted his pass to Vinicius that split the Liverpool defence was actually first intended to be a shot.

He explained: 'I got close to the box, I shot the ball, it ended up being a tremendous pass and Vinicius made it look even better.'

The goal meant Real Madrid won their 14th Champions League title and sealed a league and Champions League double under Carlo Ancelotti.

Robertson, meanwhile, said that a friend of his who he gave a ticket to was denied entry to the stadium as part of the chaos around the Stade de France that overshadowed the final.

'One of my mates got told it was a fake which I assure you it wasn't,' he told BBC Sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVhNT_0fvtE9Bu00
Valverde also provided the assist for Vinicius to score Madrid's winner on the night in Paris
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6Jh1_0fvtE9Bu00
Valverde admitted that he initially shot, but Vinicius made it look like a smart assist instead

'It was a shambles really. To be honest people were just making it up at times and panicking. Tear gas getting thrown at people was unacceptable.

'It was horrendous for our fans and all families that have been through it as well. It wasn't a nice experience, not a nice final to come to. The Champions League should be a celebration but it wasn't that.

'Obviously the final wasn't meant to be here and whether the preparations were not as good as maybe they should have been but I am sure in the coming days an inquest will go into that.'

