The Yankees took the first contest of this mammoth three-game clash of the titans of the game before last night’s rainout. Aaron Judge robbed Shohei Ohtani of a first-inning home run while the Yankees’ pitching held Mike Trout hitless. They will need another complete team performance during today’s doubleheader if they are to replicate Tuesday’s 9-1 victory. The Yankees and Angels will play two today with New York planning a pretty potent one-two punch with Nestor Cortes in Game 1 and Jameson Taillon in Game 2.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO