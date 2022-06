The New York State Assembly on Thursday joined the Senate in passing the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act (VRA) of New York. “For as long as our country has existed, there have been those who seek to restrict voting and diminish democracy. Today, New York is taking a stand,” said Sen. Zellnor Y. Myrie (D-Central Brooklyn. “We will always be a pro-voter state, and our laws must reflect that.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO