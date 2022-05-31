ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Household hazardous waste disposal back this Saturday

By WVUA 23 Digital
wvua23.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuscaloosa County residents will have the opportunity to get rid of any weird and dangerous chemicals sitting around the house this weekend. The city of Tuscaloosa will host Household...

www.wvua23.com

Comments / 0

Related
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa fire station getting brand-new building

Tuscaloosa is getting a brand new Fire Station No. 6 near the intersection of Hargrove Road East and Loop Road. The new station will replace an existing church on the property, and the project was approved by the Tuscaloosa City Council’s Public Projects Committee May 24. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Summer brings construction to Alabama campus

Once students head back home for the summer, the University of Alabama campus undergoes a stark change. One of the biggest is all the road work detours. UA Campus Development Associate Vice President Tim Leopard said that’s intentional. Pushing the worst of the work into the summer means campus and class operations aren’t disrupted.
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa County Commission OKs new Samantha storm shelter

The Tuscaloosa County Commission signed off this morning on bringing a second storm shelter to the Samantha community. The total cost of the new shelter will be $81,000, and its location will be at the same site as the current Samantha storm shelter next to the Samantha Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 2 in Northport.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

New Northport pet store offers exotic animals, supplies

While most pet stores cater to dogs, cats, fish and maybe a few reptiles or birds, Sounds Fishy Aquatics and Exotics in Northport is offering a whole lot more. Interested in bringing home a bunny best friend? The rabbits they sell come from a breeder nearby. Saltwater fish? Tons to choose from. Reptiles? Bearded dragons and corn snakes are some of the many potential scaley pets. Birds, frogs and turtles are also available.
NORTHPORT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Society
wvua23.com

Summer feeding returns to Tuscaloosa City, County schools

Many children depend on their school cafeterias to get them through the week. But when the semester ends and summer break begins, those same children often struggle to stay fed. This summer, Tuscaloosa City Schools and the Tuscaloosa County School System will host feeding programs at 20 schools, churches and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Health Matters: Children’s mental health

Everyone experiences feelings of stress and depression some times, and it can be confusing enough for adults. Imagine a child trying to cope with confusing and scary symptoms. Dr. Marisa Giggie, a psychiatrist with University Medical Center, discussed some warning signs parents and adults should look for in children. She...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Mule Day returns to Gordo this weekend

Mule Day and Chickenfest is back in downtown Gordo this weekend, offering family-friendly fun, shopping from local makers and plenty of Southern charm. The event is happening Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The annual parade is at 11 a.m. Saturday.
GORDO, AL
wvua23.com

Sheriff’s Office hosting firearms safety class

Want to learn how to handle firearms safely? The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has several openings for their next firearms safety class beginning June 25. During the class, participants will learn the basics of handling a gun, including how to load, handle, shoot and store them. If you’re interested,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste Disposal#Pesticides#Chemicals#Nucor Steel
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: June 1, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Brandon Jamal Davis, 38, is last known to be living in the area of 36th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Davis is wanted on a charge of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Dominique Lamar Purnell,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

VA job fair coming this Saturday

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center will host a hiring and on-boarding fair this Saturday, June 4, to fill vacancies for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and housekeeping aides. According to a Wednesday release, applicants will be selected and given tentative offers for work at the event after participating in pre-employment...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Buffalo Rock hiring in Jasper

Beverage and food distributor Buffalo Rock will be hiring delivery drivers and sales people at the Jasper Career Center (2604 Viking Drive) on Tuesday, June 14. Positions include Class A CDL delivery merchandiser, sales support and Non-CDL delivery merchandiser. The company is offering a $500 incentive, a $1250 sign-on bonus...
JASPER, FL
wvua23.com

State to investigate Greene County sheriff’s campaign

State investigators will soon be looking into certain questionable donations to Greene County Sheriff Joe Benison’s re-election campaign in the 2022 Primary Election. As first reported in Alabama Political Reporter, Benison is accused of accepting campaign donations from the Birmingham-based political action committee Citizens for Lawful Government, which has accepted donations from Greene County casino-owner Palace Entertainment, LLC, Tuscaloosa real property company WWCH, LLC and Greene County nonprofit T.S. Police Support League, Inc. according to documents available on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
wvua23.com

Here’s what’s happening around Tuscaloosa this weekend

This Friday night boasts a vast crop of arts and entertainment events for the whole family across downtown Tuscaloosa and Northport. The first concert of the City of Tuscaloosa’s annual Live at the Plaza summer series of free, family-friendly entertainment is this Friday, June 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Capstone Men and Women continue tours tradition

When COVID-19 came knocking, the University of Alabama campus went from a beautiful, lively space to something that felt a lot less welcoming. The sidewalks usually filled with students, faculty, staff and visitors making their way across campus each and every day emptied. But as the pandemic wanes, the masses...
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

Brooks campaign says Britt is hiding from debate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt, who last month sharply criticized one opponent for not debating in the race, now indicated she won’t debate runoff opponent Rep. Mo Brooks. Her campaign says the congressman is seeking “a circus” instead of a debate, while the Brooks...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvua23.com

Family speaks after Wednesday night stabbing incident

The family involved in a Wednesday evening incident that resulted in an infant’s injury and a man being stabbed spoke with WVUA 23 today, saying what happened was the result of a dispute. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the stabbing, which happened at Hay Court apartments...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Part of I-359 shut down this morning after pedestrian fatality

A portion of the southbound lanes of Interstate 359 was shut down this morning while officers investigated a traffic fatality. Tuscaloosa Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around the area of I-359 and Oscar Baxter Drive around 3:50 a.m. Police and medics arrived within minutes, but the man had died from his injuries.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Saban seeks end to feud with A&M’s Jimbo Fisher

Alabama head coach Nick Saban tried to put an end to his “feud” with Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher Tuesday at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Florida. Two weeks after alleging that A&M was buying players with name, image and likeness deals, Saban told reporters that he never accused anyone of wrongdoing and that he has “no problem” with Jimbo.
DESTIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy