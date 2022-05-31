Household hazardous waste disposal back this Saturday

While most pet stores cater to dogs, cats, fish and maybe a few reptiles or birds, Sounds Fishy Aquatics and Exotics in Northport is offering a whole lot more. Interested in bringing home a bunny best friend? The rabbits they sell come from a breeder nearby. Saltwater fish? Tons to choose from. Reptiles? Bearded dragons and corn snakes are some of the many potential scaley pets. Birds, frogs and turtles are also available.

NORTHPORT, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO