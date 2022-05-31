ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

Christopher Robinson, 56; incomplete

carolinacoastonline.com
 3 days ago

Christopher Robinson, 56, of Beaufort, died Sunday, May 29,...

www.carolinacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Joseph Purifoy, 37; incomplete

Joseph E. Purifoy, 37, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Shawn Justice, 57; incomplete

Shawn Justice, 57, of Morehead City, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Frederick Rowe Jr., 80; incomplete

Staff Sgt. Frederick C. Rowe Jr., USMC, Retired, 80, of Newport, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Tammy Wright, 61; service June 6

Tammy Jewel Wright, 61, of Otway, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at ECU Medical Center of Greenville. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Vergie Mae Cemetery in Harkers Island with Pastor Dell Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday at Harker Island Pentecostal Holiness Church of Harkers Island.
BEAUFORT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaufort, NC
Obituaries
County
Carteret County, NC
Carteret County, NC
Obituaries
City
Morehead City, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
Morehead City, NC
Obituaries
carolinacoastonline.com

George Mason, 58; service June 6

George Mason, 58, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. George Daniel Mason was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, April 22, 1964, to the late Herb and Donna (Lewis) Mason. Danny transitioned to a better place after battling progressive health issues May 31, 2022.
carolinacoastonline.com

Jannie Dooley, 53; service later

Jannie Dooley, 53, of Havelock, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carolyn Ritter, 72; incomplete

Carolyn Zoller Ritter, 72, of Newport, NC and formerly of New York, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Georgia Bell, 87; service held

Georgia Robinson Bell, 87, of Newport, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at home. Georgia was born in Morehead City, NC to Milton and Armecia Robinson on April 2, 1935. A funeral service was held held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Chaplain Patrick Whaley officiating. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
NEWPORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carteret Health Care#N C Family
carolinacoastonline.com

Jason Martindale, 40; service later

Jason Hunter Martindale, 40, of Havelock, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his home. His service will be planned by the family at a later date. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - May 31, June 1 & 2

Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, of Beaufort passed away on June 1, 2022 at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Wilmington, NC. Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse all her life. She worked in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton. She was always quick to deliver care whenever needed to strangers, friends, family and animals.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Elizabeth Hamilton, 87; service June 11

Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, of Beaufort, passed away on June 1, 2022, at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Wilmington, NC. Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse all her life. She worked in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton. She was always quick to deliver care whenever needed to strangers, friends, family and animals. After retiring from Southeastern, she enjoyed volunteering at Repeat Performance in Lumberton.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joseph McCreary, 53; incomplete

Joseph McCreary, 53, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
carolinacoastonline.com

Patrick Gorman Sr., 70; service June 18

Patrick Thomas Gorman Sr., 70, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. His memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 18th, at Praise International Church in Havelock and also, family and friends are invited to bring a covered dish and join in a celebration of Pat’s life, this will be held at the family home on 523 Newport Loop Rd., Newport, from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m., on Saturday, July 9th.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Dot Godette, 67; service June 3

Dot Lou Godette, 67 of Beaufort, NC, died May 22, 2022, at Pruitt-Trent, New Bern, NC. Her service is Friday, June 3, 2022, at Purvis Chapel AME Zion Church, 217 Craven Street, Beaufort, NC. Interment will follow at Godette Cemetery, Havelock, NC. Arrangements were by Oscar's Mortuary.
carolinacoastonline.com

Gloria Beach, 84; service June 8

Gloria G. Beach, 84, of Newport, originally of Lindenhurst, NY passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church of Havelock. Gloria spent much of the first half of her life in Ormond Beach, Florida where she raised her family. Later, she relocated to Lake Havasu City, Arizona where she worked as a Geriatric CNA at Havasu Nursing Center for many years. During that time, one of her greatest honors came from holding the hand of her residents as they passed into the arms of Jesus. Most recently, she relocated to Newport, NC to spend her remaining years with her youngest grandchildren.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Community College president’s list

Carteret Community College recently announced those named to the president’s list and vice president’s list for the 2022 spring semester. The president’s list is composed of students who completed a minimum of 12 credit hours (nine for the summer semester) and did not receive any grade below an “A.”
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow Co. couple arrested on fraud charges

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County couple that was wanted in Carteret County and Florida has been arrested and charged in a fraud investigation. Carteret County Deputies arrested Eric Brough Kane, 46, and Darlene Marine Valentine, 47, of Jacksonville on June 2 following a fraud investigation. Officials investigating the case said the couple […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announces five arrests on drug charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on its Facebook page of the arrest of five people on drug-related charges. Mary Louise Lilly, 67, of Winterville, John Hopkins Jr. 38, of Greenville, Sylvester Ray Wiggins Jr., 33, of Greenville, Byron Terrell Edwards, 58, of Ayden, and Nikki Shontae Barnes, 39, […]
WITN

CDC says Pitt County now high risk for COVID-19 spread

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been a dramatic change in the past week in the CDC’s map showing the community spread of COVID-19. The new map, that came out today, shows Pitt County is now at high risk for community spread of the virus. A week ago it was in the low risk level.
PITT COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy