Lodi, CA

Lodi-area residents pay their respects to those who gave all

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
Lodi News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Twelve years ago, Thad Forester and his wife received news that his little brother Mark had been killed in combat during an intense firefight in Afghanistan.

Forester said the first thing out of his mouth was to ask the Department of Defense representatives at his front door if his brother had suffered.

The second thing he asked was if they had known him.

“Even though they told me at the door that they did, for some reason that was important to me,” Forester said. “And all of the men at my parents’ home — they probably had about six in their home and I I had two in my home — they all knew him. They had been his teammates, his trainers, commanders. And that was important to us.”

Forester recalled the day he received the news of his brother’s death during the 65th annual Avenue of the Flags Memorial Day program at Cherokee Memorial Park and Funeral Home on Monday.

When his brother Mark was killed in action in 2010, Forester felt a desire to preserve his legacy for the family.

He also shared Mark’s commitment, integrity and patriotism in the book “My Brother in Arms.”

Forester was the event’s guest speaker Monday.

As a member of the Air Force’s Survivor Advocacy Council between 2020 and 2022, Forester said he told the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff that anyone who has to deliver bad news to families should be someone they know.

However, no matter the method of delivering that news, affected families will never be the same, he said.

Outraged by the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, Mark Forester enlisted with the U.S. Air Force as an airman in 2007.

He wanted to start from the bottom and work his way up the ranks, Thad Forester said. His brother also believed the chances of being deployed to Afghanistan were greater as an airman.

He wanted the toughest job the military could offer, Thad Forester said, and that was as a combat controller, which the Air Force describes as a battlefield airman who deploys into hostile environments undetected to establish assault zones or airfields while providing air traffic control, among other things.

Deployed to the Oruzgan Province in Afghanistan, Mark Forester was awarded the Bronze Star after engaging the enemy on Aug. 6, 2010. A month later, on Sept. 29, he was fatally wounded while trying to provide aid to a teammate who was shot on the battlefield.

Mark Forester, surrounded by civilians and Afghan nationals, exposed himself to the enemy, firing his weapon to get to his wounded teammate. He was shot through the forearm and upper chest before falling.

He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for his actions during the battle and the Purple Heart for his sacrifice.

“I’m indebted to people like Mark, and so many others who have served our country to fight for freedom,” Thad Forester said. “We’re fortunate to live in this country and (be afforded) the freedoms we often take for granted.”

After the program, attendees walked through the Avenue of Flags and visited the gravesites of their loved ones, placing American flags or flowers in their memory.

Bob Potter and his daughter Jeanette attend the event every year.

Bob Potter is a combat veteran who served in both World War II and the Korean War with the U.S. Marine Corps. He served at Gaudalcanal and published a book “Memories ... of the Last Man Standing VMF 124” about his time in the military.

He was visiting the graves of his son Dennis and his wife Dorothey, the latter of whom passed in 2019.

“We’re here because of the way they honor the vets,” Bob Potter said.

“It was beautiful,” Jeanette Potter said of the Memorial Day event. “We always come for (dad).”

Woodbridge resident Nick Bryant visited the graves of his grandparents Hector James and Mary Maffei, as well as his uncle Robert Leight.

Maffei served in the Army and Leight in the Navy.

Bryant said that side of his family had always been very close, so visiting their resting places was like coming home.

“After they passed, so much of my family had spread,” he said. “So the memories that are here are not just of them, but of my whole family just being there for each other. So it’s a lot of bittersweetness of what we really had.”

