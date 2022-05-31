ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harkers Island, NC

Tammy Wright, 61; incomplete

carolinacoastonline.com
 3 days ago

Tammy Wright, 61, of Harkers Island, died Tuesday, May 31,...

www.carolinacoastonline.com

carolinacoastonline.com

Tammy Wright, 61; service June 6

Tammy Jewel Wright, 61, of Otway, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at ECU Medical Center of Greenville. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Vergie Mae Cemetery in Harkers Island with Pastor Dell Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday at Harker Island Pentecostal Holiness Church of Harkers Island.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Shawn Justice, 57; incomplete

Shawn Justice, 57, of Morehead City, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joseph Purifoy, 37; incomplete

Joseph E. Purifoy, 37, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 1, 2 & 3

Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, of Beaufort passed away on June 1, 2022 at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Wilmington, NC. Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse all her life. She worked in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton.
BEAUFORT, NC
Beaufort, NC
Obituaries
City
Harkers Island, NC
Harkers Island, NC
Obituaries
City
Beaufort, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carolyn Ritter, 72; incomplete

Carolyn Zoller Ritter, 72, of Newport, NC and formerly of New York, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

George Mason, 58; service June 6

George Mason, 58, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. George Daniel Mason was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, April 22, 1964, to the late Herb and Donna (Lewis) Mason. Danny transitioned to a better place after battling progressive health issues May 31, 2022.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jannie Dooley, 53; service later

Jannie Dooley, 53, of Havelock, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joseph McCreary, 53; incomplete

Joseph McCreary, 53, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
BEAUFORT, NC
#Ecu Health#Vidant Health Care
carolinacoastonline.com

Jason Martindale, 40; service later

Jason Hunter Martindale, 40, of Havelock, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his home. His service will be planned by the family at a later date. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Elizabeth Hamilton, 87; service June 11

Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, of Beaufort, passed away on June 1, 2022, at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Wilmington, NC. Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse all her life. She worked in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton. She was always quick to deliver care whenever needed to strangers, friends, family and animals. After retiring from Southeastern, she enjoyed volunteering at Repeat Performance in Lumberton.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Georgia Bell, 87; service held

Georgia Robinson Bell, 87, of Newport, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at home. Georgia was born in Morehead City, NC to Milton and Armecia Robinson on April 2, 1935. A funeral service was held held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Chaplain Patrick Whaley officiating. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Dot Godette, 67; service June 3

Dot Lou Godette, 67 of Beaufort, NC, died May 22, 2022, at Pruitt-Trent, New Bern, NC. Her service is Friday, June 3, 2022, at Purvis Chapel AME Zion Church, 217 Craven Street, Beaufort, NC. Interment will follow at Godette Cemetery, Havelock, NC. Arrangements were by Oscar's Mortuary.
BEAUFORT, NC
NewsBreak
Obituaries
carolinacoastonline.com

Gloria Beach, 84; service June 8

Gloria G. Beach, 84, of Newport, originally of Lindenhurst, NY passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church of Havelock. Gloria spent much of the first half of her life in Ormond Beach, Florida where she raised her family. Later, she relocated to Lake Havasu City, Arizona where she worked as a Geriatric CNA at Havasu Nursing Center for many years. During that time, one of her greatest honors came from holding the hand of her residents as they passed into the arms of Jesus. Most recently, she relocated to Newport, NC to spend her remaining years with her youngest grandchildren.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Community College president’s list

Carteret Community College recently announced those named to the president’s list and vice president’s list for the 2022 spring semester. The president’s list is composed of students who completed a minimum of 12 credit hours (nine for the summer semester) and did not receive any grade below an “A.”
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Court Docket - June 2

NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 ACFALLE,TRINI,MARIE,TO NO OPERATORS LICENSE HOLSCLAW,C 22CR 701500. 2 ALAMMARI,AMR,AZIZ,MUSL DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV BISHOP,MICH 22CR 701548. DRIVE LEFT OF CENTER BISHOP,MICH 22CR 701548. MOBILE PHONE VIOL MOTOR VEH BISHOP,MICH 22CR 701548. 3 ALTMAN,HANNAH,GRAY SPEEDING 071/55 COLLINS,A,S 21CR 705375. WINDOW TINTING VIOL...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

First graduating class of MaST proves perseverance pays off

MOREHEAD CITY — Many in the Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School Class of 2022 were called trailblazers when they entered as the first freshmen at the school, which opened in August 2018 on the campus of Carteret Community College. GALLERY: First graduating class of MaST proves...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Havelock Bypass project half complete, to open next year

Travelers will have a new alternative to using U.S. 70 through Havelock and will also have the option to avoid numerous traffic signals in the area beginning next year. Brad McMannen, Craven County resident engineer of the N.C. Department of Transportation, said Tuesday the $167.2 million Havelock Bypass project, which began fall 2019, is at 50% completion. Travelers are expected to access the road by November 2023.
HAVELOCK, NC

