Brooklynites who were trying to get to the city Thursday morning might have experienced some major subway delays. This time, there is a track fire to blame. Just in time for rush hour, the fire broke out around 8 am along the tracks of the JMZ lines near Brooklyn's Kosciuszko Street. According to MTA officials, the cause of the fire seems to be the malfunctioning of a 60-year-old power cable, which caused a flash fire.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO