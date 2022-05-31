Authorities identify 65-year-old man shot to death in Tulare County

Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death at his home in Tulare County on Monday.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Richard Crowder was shot at his home on Spruce and Alfred Street just after 1:30 am.

Detectives say his dogs were also shot.

Crowder died at the scene, officials said. One of the dogs also died.

Now, detectives are searching for a motive for the shooting.

"We don't have a suspect at this point in time, but as I mentioned, we are asking the public that if they have any information to please contact our office," says Tulare County Sgt. Jessica Viera.