Tulare County, CA

Authorities identify 65-year-old man shot to death in Tulare County

ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death at his home in Tulare County on Monday.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Richard Crowder was shot at his home on Spruce and Alfred Street just after 1:30 am.

Detectives say his dogs were also shot.

Crowder died at the scene, officials said. One of the dogs also died.

Now, detectives are searching for a motive for the shooting.

"We don't have a suspect at this point in time, but as I mentioned, we are asking the public that if they have any information to please contact our office," says Tulare County Sgt. Jessica Viera.

