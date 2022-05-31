ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much rain will Denver get by Wednesday?

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Rain showers moved into Denver for the Tuesday evening commute.

Rain showers will continue into Wednesday before tapering off in the afternoon. Highs will fall into the 50s.

How much total rainfall could we see? Meteorologist Chris Tomer said rainfall totals will range between 0.5 an inch to a 0.75 inch.

There are Winter Weather Advisories for the central and northern mountains effective Tuesday night and Wednesday. Expect 2-8 inches of snow accumulation.

As the rain moves in, you can track it on the FOX31 Interactive Radar .

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.

