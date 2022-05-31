ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Devstacks’ “Money On It”: The Ones

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. You should listen to the SoundCloud version of Devstacks’ “Money On It'' before you watch the music video. The video may have...

pitchfork.com

Pitchfork

Listen to Owijo’s “BEACH BLONDE”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Owijo hails from Hawaii, and you can hear it in his music. The oceanic production of “BEACH BLONDE,” a standout track from his recent album BELAC, pounds your eardrums with its stuttering drums and backmasked vocals. While the vastness of this sound feels indebted to Clams Casino, Owijo’s style feels entirely sui generis. He approaches the beat with an improvisatory touch, and depending on the way he feels, he’ll drop a few lines or simply hum along to the melody. In the lyrics you can decipher, he moves from detailing intimate memories of getting stoned by the beach to meditating on the loss of his twin brother. But honestly, the best moments of the song are the abstract vocalizations that wash over you like waves. Jump in.
HAWAII STATE
Pitchfork

“Don’t Forget”

After teasing us three years ago with “Downhill Lullaby,” Sky Ferreira has finally returned with “Don’t Forget,” the second single from her upcoming, much-delayed album Masochism. Unfortunately, the song is pretty bland. Skimming the surface of her rock-tinged roots, the track leans into trendy ’80s-revival production and Tumblr-cliche lyricism about “sick dreams” and being a “real bad girl.” But even with its throbbing bassline, glowing synths, and relentless My Bloody Valentine-esque drums, “Don’t Forget” is a little too reminiscent of Ferreira’s now nine-year-old debut Night Time, My Time; if anything, it feels like a Night Time cutting-room floor scrap, lifelessly dolled up and postured as if for a Weekend at Sky’s. “Don’t Forget” is produced by Jorge Elbrecht and mastered by Heba Kadry, who try to ratchet up the synth pop-inflected grunginess of her iconic debut into a new wave headbanger. However, they are thwarted in this task by vague lyrics that shut the door on the honest, breathless fury that made Ferreira’s debut such a magnetic listen. Despite its title, the song is pretty unmemorable.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to DaBoii’s “Real Boii”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. SOB x RBE falling apart was a bummer. From 2016 to 2018, the Vallejo, California group went on an unbelievable run of singles and mixtapes, merging the classic kinetic Bay Area bounce with a Doughboyz Cashout-like chemistry. Though they’ve all gone on to do good things separately, Can’t Tame Us, the latest solo tape from DaBoii proves he was always the crew’s engine. Since the days when DaBoii sparked “Calvin Cambridge” with “Bitch I’m DaBoii, who the fuck is you nigga?” he’s had a knack for energetic takeoffs, and the opener “Real Boii” will have you hooked from the opening line: “First off it’s SOB up in this bitch/Give a fuck who up in there because nigga we up in this bitch.” From there, he rides a smooth piano-driven beat with propulsive drums and background noise that softly vibrates like wind chimes. The rest of the tape is full of memorable moments, heavy on guest spots from other Cali rappers. That SOB x RBE era is longgone, but DaBoii is still thriving anyway.
VALLEJO, CA
Pitchfork

The Loser

If you’re going to take a 16-year break from releasing music, your new material might as well acknowledge it. Gospel came out of nowhere in 2005 with their ambitious prog-screamo debut, The Moon Is a Dead World, and then vanished back into the ether. The guys who returned last November with the single “S.R.O.” are not the same spry, melodramatic twentysomethings they were the last time we heard them, and they make no effort to conceal that. Vocalist Adam Dooling opens the song with the reluctant revelation you might have when you see a new wrinkle, feel a new ache, or wonder when your grays started outnumbering your other hairs: “He’s just an old soul living in a young man's body/Now is it a middle-aged man’s body/Or a slightly older man’s body?/He’s just an old man living in an old man’s body.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Raw Data Feel

Everything Everything want you to believe that they are clever cultural critics. They costume themselves in Devo-inspired utilitarian fashion, almost always sporting navy blue boiler suits; they deliver emotion with a distanced and cerebral irony. The apocalypse interests them, as do computers, and on their records they’ve positioned themselves as outcast philosophers inquiring into subjects as broad as “the human condition,” “technology,” and “society.” On their latest album, Raw Data Feel, the band’s grandiosely empty, teenager-on-weed musings make a mockery of that haughty stature.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kanye West and XXXTentacion’s “True Love” Gets Official Release: Listen

Kanye West has released one of his Donda 2 collaborations with the late XXXTentacion. Until now, “True Love” had been available only on the Stem Player, along with the album’s other unreleased tracks. The song also appears on XXXTentacion’s posthumous record Look at Me: The Album. The single’s cover art, which you can see below, features handwritten notes scanned from a journal found by XXXTentacion’s mother, with design by West. Check out the track, released via Columbia Records, below.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Listen to Post Malone’s New Album Twelve Carat Toothache

Post Malone is back. The rapper and singer has released his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. Malone’s fourth studio LP includes contributions from Fleet Foxes, the Weeknd, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, producer Louis Bell, Gunna, and more. Take a listen to Post Malone’s new album below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

M.I.A. Reveals New Album Title, Shares New Song “The One”: Listen

M.I.A. has shared the new single “The One,” produced by Rex Kudo and T-Minus. The musician has also revealed the title of her next album: MATA. The follow-up to AIM will arrive via Island Record, with which M.I.A. has signed a new global record deal. The album does not currently have a release date. Below, listen to “The One” and find M.I.A.’s upcoming tour schedule.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Wegahta Tapes Vol. 1

Few rappers employ vignettes like Sideshow. He’s an unflinchingly personal rapper—which is saying something, considering he keeps company with MIKE, Mavi, and Navy Blue—but he delivers his narrative through piecemeal snapshots. The Washington D.C.-via-Ethiopia rapper has favored this approach since his 2020 debut Farley and hasn’t veered far from it since, choosing to render his visage a little less blurry each time he refines his craft. On his latest project Wegahta Tapes Vol. 1., Sideshow burrows further into his sound, searching for clarity in the stories and regrets that cloud his mind.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Sky Ferreira Shares First New Song in Three Years: Listen

Finally: Sky Ferreira is back with her first new song as a solo artist in three years. Ferreira wrote “Don’t Forget” with Jorge Elbrecht and Tamaryn Brown. Elbrecht also mixed the single and produced it with Ferreira. The song was mastered by Heba Kadry. Listen to “Don’t Forget” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

New “Weird Al” Yankovic Graphic Novel Announced

“Weird Al” Yankovic has teamed up with Z2 Comics for the release of a new graphic novel. The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic was penned by Yankovic, and features illustrated interpretations of over 20 of his songs. Artist include Bill Plympton, Aaron Augenblick, Peter Bagge, Wes Hargis, Jeff McClelland, and more. The book also features an introduction from comic Emo Philips, who is opening for Yankovic on his 133-date North American tour. The graphic novel will be released later this year. Find images of the book below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to joony’s “Not Going Back”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. joony’s chameleonic energy is what draws me to his music. The 21-year-old Silver Spring, Maryland rapper shows off his shapeshifting versatility on his newest mixtape Pretty In Black. Though I’m still not exactly sure what a joony song is, I had a good time with the mixtape. He manages to put his distinct (yet unknowable) stamp on everything from lighthearted R&B to Slayworld-adjacent melodic rap. “Not Going Back” is an early highlight. He loads up a slowly building beat with vocal effects, clashing background ad-libs, and swooning coos. It has the organized chaos of early Travis Scott. He won’t ever need to define himself with one genre, if he can make them all sound this good.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Pitchfork

DJ Python Announces Luis EP, Shares New Song: Listen

New York producer Brian Piñeyro is releasing new music under his Luis alias. The new 057 (Schwyn) EP is out June 17 via AD 93. The EP opens with the new songs “Timmy Chalamet” (a collaboration with Lis Dalton) and “Or Anyone Said It,” which you can hear below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Slaughterhouse”

Oklahoma City’s Chat Pile hail from a long, proud Midwestern tradition of sheer, unadulterated ugliness. Their music feels like a tattered, grease-stained, shotgun-blasted mood board of ’80s and ’90s noise rock. In the quartet’s gruff, pugilistic songs you can detect the eviscerating howls of the Jesus Lizard’s David Yow, the wilting bass of Amphetamine Reptile-era Helmet, and the solid-state mechanism and unrelenting meanness of Big Black—plus a little bit of drop-tuned nu-metal, for good measure. Chat Pile take their name from the slag heaps of their native region, toxic mounds of lead-contaminated mine refuse, and you can hear, feel, and taste that legacy in their noxious low end: They take the sludge of bands like Melvins and Eyehategod and make it literal.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Pitchfork

i used to think i could fly

Tate McRae’s a tortured romantic, burdened by bad lovers and friends who don’t understand her. Despite being one of the most egregious “indie pop voices” in recent memory, she’s a strong singer, as comfortable slinking across broody pop-trap as she is belting over piano-driven ballads. Her sound is sandwiched somewhere between Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, and, like Rodrigo, McRae revels in heartbreak, surveying the pop landscape to see which style best suits her sad-girl anthems. Her full-length debut, i used to think i could fly, announces McRae as a legitimate pop star capable of transcending the online virality that launched her career, but she’s often too beleaguered to take it all in. “You say I should be on top of the world/But I’m not feeling much,” she sings on “go away,” and the admission seems intended to resonate beyond celebrity and reach any number of people struggling to find a silver lining.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Tony Shhnow Shares Video for New Song “Keep in Touch”: Watch

Tony Shhnow has shared the video for new song “Keep in Touch.” Produced by Jaimoe, it’s the second single from the Atlanta rapper’s upcoming project Reflexions—due June 9. Watch the Jelani Miller–directed clip below. Earlier this month, Tony Shhnow dropped the project’s Zelooperz-assisted lead...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Niineta

“No chants,” the title of the fierce and propulsive fifth track on Joe Rainey’s debut album Niineta, carries a double meaning. On one hand, it can be interpreted as a defensive posture, taken on behalf of pow wow singers like him against any outsider who might paint their musical tradition as simplistic by labeling it “chanting” as opposed to singing. But the phrase also has a more playful origin—adopted as a homonym, Rainey has said, for the catchphrase and theme song of Vince McMahon, the love-to-hate-him chief executive of World Wrestling Entertainment: no chance. As in, you’ve got no chance in hell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pitchfork

The Obsessive World of Digital Music Collectors

Almost everyone I know who has ever kept a collection of digital music—that is, a folder full of music files on a hard drive—can point to a specific extinction-level event in their life that decimated their carefully curated library to the point of no return. A fried old Windows desktop computer, a melted laptop hard drive, a stolen iPod. As someone who’s accumulated nearly 50,000 digital tracks over the past three decades, each time I heard one of these traumatic tales, I felt the person’s pain. Viscerally.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Yes Drummer Alan White Dies at 72

Yes drummer Alan White has died, his family confirmed in a statement that was also shared by the band. White died Thursday (May 26) at his Seattle home after a brief illness. “Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; bandmate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him,” his family wrote. White was 72.
SEATTLE, WA
Pitchfork

