ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Man searching for frisbees gets bitten by alligator in Florida and dies

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mszh2_0fvt8kfn00

LARGO, Fla. — A man in Florida was searching for frisbees when he got bitten by an alligator and died.

A 47-year-old man, according to the Tampa Bay Times, has died after he was when looking for frisbees in Taylor Lake in Largo, Florida, and got bitten by an alligator.

According to WTSP, the Largo Police Department says the man entered the water while looking for his frisbees. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed to WTSP that the man was bitten by a gator.

Police say there are signs in the area telling people not to swim in the lake and are urging people to stay away from the area, according to WTSP.

Gator trappers were dispatched to the lake following the incident, which remains under investigation, according to WWSB. The name of the man has not yet been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

dd
3d ago

no frisby, ball, kyte etc... is worth your life..let it go... i would never go in Seminole lake either... alligators are just waiting...

Reply
3
Leah Pollard
3d ago

sounds like a little more than a b if he was killed I love how they reword things to be in their favor😅... it's Florida you either get bitten by an alligator and you recover or you get mauled by 1 and you died there is no in between stay out of water

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Largo, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Largo, FL
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Caught on Camera: Violent attack at Florida fast food restaurant

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies are looking for two women they say carried out a violent attack at a fast food restaurant. According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies, two women entered a Steak and Shake near Tampa in April to complain about their order, when one of the women started punching a worker.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Accident#The Tampa Bay Times#Wwsb#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
italy-24.com

alligator leaps out, tears off his arm and kills him

The tragic death of an American street vendor found lifeless along the banks of a Florida park pond with his arm ripped off. Attacked by an alligator that suddenly popped out of the water e she ripped off his arm and left him a corpse ashore, is the tragic death of an American street vendor found lifeless along the shores of a lake with his arm ripped off. The terrifying scene discovered Tuesday in a Florida public park that serves as a habitat for alligators.
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Bear found roaming downtown Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. - Floridians see all kinds of wildlife, but during an evening drive for Jonathan Anglin, he was surprised to see a bear in downtown Haines City. "Just saw a bear on the loose in downtown Haines City, no joke!! Y’all be careful out here," he wrote on Facebook, sharing the video of the bear.
HAINES CITY, FL
cbs12.com

Florida man attacked, killed by alligator Tuesday morning

LARGO, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was presumably killed Tuesday morning by an alligator. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told CBS12 News that a 47-year-old man was found dead at John S. Taylor Park, in Largo. A nuisance alligator trapper is working to remove a nearby alligator...
LARGO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
94K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy