The Casper Police Department announced that there was a fire at a building located at 918 East 2nd Street. This is the site of the new Circle of Hope women's health clinic. "Shortly before 4:00am this morning officers responded to a building located at 918 East 2nd Street for a report of a business burglary," a post from the CPD's Facebook page stated. "Upon arrival smoke was seen rolling out of the windows. Casper Fire-EMS quickly responded and extinguished the fire. The initial caller stated they witnessed an individual running away from the building with a gas can and black bag. At this time investigators believe the fire to be intentional."

CASPER, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO