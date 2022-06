JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Tarp Skunks took to the field for the first time this year Thursday night. Kicking off with a community tailgate party. The first pitch of the game started at 6:30 p.m. with the party getting into gear hours earlier. Bringing in all sorts of people, from fans of the sport, to those looking to get out of the house. Including the President of the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame Randy Anderson.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO