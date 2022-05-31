ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man injured after jumping off moving CTA train: police

By Melissa Espana
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06JmzC_0fvt8TcK00

CHICAGO — A man was injured after he jumped off the roof of a CTA Blue Line train, according to police.

Chicago police said a 27-year-old man was on top of a moving Blue Line train on the 3700 block of West Congress Parkway around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The train stopped near the Kedzie-Homan stop where the man jumped from on top of the train.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a laceration to the head. He was listed in good condition.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 14

Related
CBS Chicago

2 people in custody, gun recovered after crash in Avalon Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A gun was recovered from a car involved in a crash in Avalon Park Wednesday night. According to police, a Dodge Charger was driving in the 8200 block of South Stony Island Avenue around 11:15 p.m. when it hit a Lexus sedan. The driver of the sedan was taken to Northwestern Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. The two people in the Dodge were taken into custody and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
fox32chicago.com

Second teen charged in beating, robbery of CTA rider in Bronzeville

CHICAGO - A second teenage boy is facing charges in the beating and robbery of a CTA rider last month in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The 17-year-old was arrested Thursday after police identified him as the suspect who robbed and beat a 25-year-old CTA rider in the 100 block of West 35th Street, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A pair of men were shot and wounded Thursday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The men, ages 48 and 35, were standing outside around 10:40 p.m. when they were shot by a gunman who was across the street in the 4700 block of West Adams Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cta#Chicago Police#Accident#Cta Blue Line#Kedzie Homan#Mt Sinai Hospital#Wgn Tv
nypressnews.com

7 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Two people were killed and five others were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday. A man was shot and killed early Wednesday after speaking with someone outside an apartment in the Woodlawn neighborhood, Chicago police said. Bobby Farmby, 35, left his home in the 6200 block of South King Drive...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during struggle over gun in Englewood home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while struggling with another man over a gun Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 48-year-old got into a fight with another man inside his home around 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Laflin Street, police said. The pair were...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tinley Park man charged with pushing driver to the ground, resulting in his death

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - A Tinley Park man was charged with pushing another driver to the ground, leading to his death last month in the southwest suburb. Jacob Bean, 24, allegedly got into an argument with another driver, 59-year-old Frank Stiso, on May 29 in the 8600 block of Brookside Glen Drive, police said. The two men exited their vehicles and Bean shoved Stiso to the pavement knocking him unconscious, according to officials.
TINLEY PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Man jumps off top of CTA Blue Line train in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was injured after falling off the top of a CTA train Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.Police said, according to preliminary reports, a 27-year-old man was on top of a moving Blue Line train just before it stopped near Independence Boulevard, where he jumped off the train.The man suffered a cut to his head, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.It was not immediately clear how the man got on top of the train. Blue Line trains run on tracks in the middle of the Eisenhower Expressway where the incident happened, and pass under numerous bridges along the way.Further information was not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another wounded in shooting in Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead and another is wounded in a shooting in the Park Manor neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police said around 4:58 p.m., two men, 41 and 39, were struck by gunfire on the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. The 41-year-old victim was struck in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in an unknown condition. The 39-year-old victim was struck in the chest and abdomen and was also transported to U of C where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy