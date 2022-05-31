Man injured after jumping off moving CTA train: police

CHICAGO — A man was injured after he jumped off the roof of a CTA Blue Line train, according to police.

Chicago police said a 27-year-old man was on top of a moving Blue Line train on the 3700 block of West Congress Parkway around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The train stopped near the Kedzie-Homan stop where the man jumped from on top of the train.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a laceration to the head. He was listed in good condition.

No further information was provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.