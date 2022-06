SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry lingered on the court with a towel draped over his head as the Boston Celtics celebrated a shocking comeback. What started with a signature Curry shooting night that had the Warriors fans rocking, ended with an epic fourth-quarter collapse that leaves Golden State searching for answers following a 120-108 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO