Delaware State

UPDATE | Start of trial against Delaware's auditor delayed as DOJ weighs whether case was filed in wrong county

By DJ McAneny
WDEL 1150AM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 5:39 p.m. on May 31, the court announced, per Judge Carpenter, that there would be no in-court proceedings Wednesday, June 1, 2022. State Auditor Kathy McGuiness's defense made such a compelling argument that the Delaware Department of Justice's case against her was being heard in the wrong courthouse Tuesday...

www.wdel.com

WDEL 1150AM

Carney makes 2 judicial nominations, 1 of which is sure to disappoint some

Governor John Carney on Friday announced two judicial nominations, one of which is likely to draw the ire of parties who've been calling for a diversification of the Chancery Court. Carney nominated Kelly Hicks Sheridan, a current Assistant Unit Head for the Juvenile Delinquency and Truancy Unit within the Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Julianne Murray Reacts To Prosecutors Handling Of State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Case

Julianne Murray, candidate for Delaware Attorney’s Office, has issued a statement regarding the handling of the case against State Auditor Kathy McGuiness. “When the Attorney General herself holds a press conference to announce charges against a sitting statewide elected official, one would think that all the T’s would be crossed and that all the I’s would be dotted. Apparently not. It does not speak well for the Department of Justice, or the Attorney General herself, that these basic errors have occurred.” said Murray.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington council asks lawmakers to help Delaware catch up to neighbors' recreational standards

On Thursday night, Wilmington City Council members passed a resolution asking state-level lawmakers to help Delaware catch up to surrounding areas' hospitality industry standards, while aiding in COVID recovery. Resolution 22-01 encourages the General Assembly to specifically move legislation forward which would allow Wilmington bars to continue selling alcohol beyond...
WILMINGTON, DE
witn22.org

Mayor Purzycki Issues Proclamation Recognizing Friday, June 3rd as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Wilmington

With two recent, horrific mass shootings in the United States and numerous annual incidents of senseless gun violence in our own City, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki has declared today, Friday, June 3, 2022, National Gun Violence Awareness Day in the City of Wilmington. The local chapter of Mom’s Demand Action approached the Mayor about highlighting what the legal and illegal use of guns is doing to our county and City, and the resulting toll in death and sorrow for countless children and families.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Delaware AG Announces Felony Charges in Gun Trafficking Scheme

DOVER, Del. – Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, alongside members of the Dover Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives unveiled details of an illegal firearms trafficking investigation Wednesday in Dover, in which nine individuals face 76 felony charges for their part in a straw purchasing scheme.
DOVER, DE
Kathy Mcguiness
WDEL 1150AM

Hockessin mom who sued Carney over masks now eyeing up state auditor seat

Embattled Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness, should she seek reelection, will face a challenger for the seat in a Hockessin mother familiar with fighting Delaware democrats, as she's already filed suit against the governor earlier this year over his continued school mask mandate. Republican Janice Lorrah announced Tuesday her candidacy for...
HOCKESSIN, DE
MyChesCo

Member of Chester “3rd Bone” Drug Gang Sentenced to Nearly a Decade in Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Tyleel Scott-Harper, 25, of Chester, PA, was sentenced this week to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release by United States District Court Chief Judge Juan R. Sanchez for narcotics and firearms offenses in furtherance of the activities of the violent street gang, Third Bone, that sold large amounts of crack, cocaine, and heroin in downtown Chester, PA.
CHESTER, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Accused Shady Contractor, Sits In A Jail Cell Under High Bail

No one likes to be ripped off. The home contracting business is extremely lucrative if you know what you are doing. A contractor does a good job, gets recommendations and gets new and repeat business. That is how things are supposed to work. One man Joseph Eibell, 47 of Huntingdon...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

'You need to be proud' | New Castle County government, activists celebrate equality, call for its protection

"We have to remain vigilant, because the rights we have today can easily be taken away. It means a lot to me to be here today, because we need to stay in the fight--because the fight's not over," said former state Sen. Karen Peterson Thursday. "For us to be the first married--and for me, as a senator, to be able to be one of the sponsors of the bill to make it happen--it was a real joy at the time, and I never imagined that these would rights would come under threat, as they are now."
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

9 charged in Dover gun trafficking bust

Nine people are facing a combined 77 charges in connection to an alleged straw purchasing scheme that netted at least 12 firearms. Dover Police, the State Attorney General's Office, the ATF, and other agencies unsealed an indictment from a Kent County grand jury after the three alleged leaders of the ring were all arrested.
DOVER, DE
fox29.com

Democrats eye host of gun-control bills in Delaware

DOVER, Del. - Democratic lawmakers in Delaware have introduced legislation outlawing the sale or possession of a wide variety of semiautomatic firearms and prohibiting anyone under age 21 from buying a firearm. The bills are part of a package of gun restrictions proposed Thursday with the support of Democratic Gov....
DELAWARE STATE
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating a Fatal Stabbing

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating what they have now determined to have been a fatal stabbing incident. Authorities state that on April 28 at approximately 5:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of North DuPont Street in reference to an altercation that occurred following a motor vehicle collision. A short time later, police were notified that the victim of the altercation arrived at the hospital in stable condition, suffering from a laceration. The victim, who has been identified as 38-year-old Alfredo Guerro-Hernandez, subsequently succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
abc27.com

Harrisburg man sentenced to 2 years for $1.8M SNAP benefit fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 41-year-old Jimmy Tran of Harrisburg has been sentenced for the unauthorized use, acquisition, and possession of benefits of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). According to a news release, Tran has...
HARRISBURG, PA

